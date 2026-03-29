Updating Arizona State QB Battle Standing in Week 3 of Spring

TEMPE -- The quarterback position remains the most talked about topic surrounding Kenny Dillingham's 2026 team at Arizona State.

The departure of Sam Leavitt to LSU opened the door for a new era for the Sun Devils - follow updated reports of where each player in the current room stand below.

Cutter Boley

Boley - a redshirt sophomore from the University of Kentucky - has widely been hailed as the successor to Leavitt due to a myriad of context clues, including the 6'5" passer being the first to commit to ASU when the transfer portal opened.

Boley is seen as the most optimal blend of talent and experience in the QB room at the moment - with the talent jumping off of the page at times, as backed up by OC Marcus Arroyo.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The major struggle point with the 20-year old has been a continued inclination to take too many risks downfield - although he does have the arm to make many of those throws. Boley is still the frontrunner to win the job, but it will absolutely remain an open competition.

Mikey Keene

Keene joined Arizona State just a few days after Boley did - instantly becoming the most well-treversed and experienced of a very talented room in the process.

Keene's leadership, consistent ball placement, and moxie have all been prevalant throughout spring, but he just had his most impressive practice on Thursday - which included a 50-plus yard connection to Omarion Miller.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's absolutely a world in which Keene is the week one starter, although Boley will receive every opportunity to seize the role on his end.

Jake Fette

Fette is the highest profile quarterback recruit that Arizona State earned a commitment from since Jayden Daniels in 2019.

The dual-threat's talent has been evident throughout camp - especially with the performance the four-star put together on Thursday.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, he remains a bit raw and needs to continue to ramp up to the speed of the college game, but it's fairly simple to project the Texas native being the quarterback of the future in Tempe.

Cameron Dyer

Dyer remains a very talented passer and has improved by the day this spring (backed up by Dillingham), but he simply hasn't received as many first-team reps as the others - seemingly continuing to be in a position of playing catch-up.

Arizona State on SI has been a major proponent of the potential that Dyer demonstrated last season, but he will need to ramp things up in the months ahead to have a fighting chance to be named starter.