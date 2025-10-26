Tracking Big 12 Results That Impact Arizona State in Week 9
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils failed to secure a win over the Houston Cougars at home in week nine of the 2025 season - as they fell by a score of 24-16.
The Sun Devil program still has the chance to return to the conference title game after winning the title last season - they will need much more help from the outside world of the conference after failing to take care of business on Saturday.
It is more important than ever to keep track of how the other teams in the league perform - ASU on SI breaks down how key games in the conference went down below.
Brigham Young 41, Iowa State 27
Iowa State jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter following a strong start from the run game and QB Rocco Becht - BYU completely flipped the script over the final three quarters.
The Cougar defense forced three Becht interceptions, and BYU QB Bear Bachmeieir played what was arguably the best game of his freshman year.
BYU moved to 5-0 in league play with three major challenges against Texas Tech, TCU, and Cincinnati, while Iowa State is all but eliminated from Big 12 title contention ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Sun Devils.
Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma State 0
Texas Tech took their frustrations out from last week's loss with a shutout victory against the hapless Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Red Raiders did not need Will Hammond to do much this week - as the team scored a fumble recovery touchdown and secured a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown as well - the well-rounded team that had been on full display prior was back this week.
Baylor 20, Cincinnati 41
Cincinnati dominated this game from early on - as the Bearcats jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead. A second half rally by Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson fell short as Cincinnati scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns once the advantage shrunk to 7.
The Bearcats continue to emerge as a conference contender, but they do face TCU, BYU, and Utah to close out their campaign - while the Bears are very unlikely to represent the conference in the championship game.
Colorado 7, Utah 53
The Utah Utes regained the advantage over Arizona State after a dominant performance from start to finish this week - Deion Sanders' squad was outmatched from the start.
Now, the Sun Devils need to win out and another Utah loss, among many other outside factors to fall into their place to return to Arlington, Texas on the first weekend of December.
