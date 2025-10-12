Arizona State Decisively Drops First Conference Game to Utah
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 2-1 Big 12) dropped their first conference game of the season on Saturday night - falling on the road to the Utah Utes (5-1, 2-1) by a score of 42-10.
The Sun Devils entered the game at a disadvantage due to a lengthy injury list - particularly the absence of star QB Sam Leavitt that was announced a day prior to the game.
First Quarter
The Utes capped off a 14-play drive with a touchdown within the first six minutes of the game. The Sun Devils responded by mustering a field goal after a drive that lasted over seven minutes.
Arizona State wrapped up the first 15 minutes of action by forcing a Utah punt.
Second Quarter
Utah got the ball back early in the second quarter and once again worked their way back into another touchdown drive - Devon Dampier ran in a 24-yard score on an option play. Arizona State safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson was injured during the drive as well, but was able to get up on his own power.
The Sun Devils proceeded to push a quality drive forward in response, but the second field goal attempt from Gomez was blocked. Utah proceeded to procure a 6-play, 75 yard touchdown drive that extended the lead to 21-3.
The Arizona State offense created some positive momentum prior to the half that was stalled by a holding call on Josh Atkins - the Utes held a 21-3 lead going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Arizona State was unable to get any momentum built in the first drive of the second half - Utah fully took advantage of the lack of offensive progress with another swift 6-play touchdown drive that ballooned the lead to 28-3.
Sims rebounded by leading a 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Jordyn Tyson that brought the Utes' lead down to 28-10.
The Sun Devil defense was unable to stop Utah once again in response to the first touchdown of the game - a Dampier rushing touchdown expanded the Utah lead to 35-10 and seemingly destroyed any hopes of a comeback victory.
Fourth Quarter
The game got even more out of hand in the final frame of action - as a Sun Devil drive was ended with three consecutive sacks of Sims. Utah ran in their sixth touchdown of the day - as freshman backup QB Byrd Ficklin entered the game and ran in the score to extend the lead to 42-10.
The remainder of the game was fairly uneventful, and the Sun Devils dropped the game 42-10 after failing to convert on an opportunity inside of the Utah 10 yard line, with the Utes comfortably running out the clock at the end of the duel.
