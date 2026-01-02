Arizona State WBB Continues to Shock Basketball World

TEMPE -- Arizona State's Molly Miller doesn't take losses.

Arizona State fans have come to know that over the last two months, as the program has started the 2025-26 season by exceeding all expectations.

They extended a program-best start to a campaign with a 69-68 victory over Utah on December 31, which was fitting for Miller's 2025 - the head coach did not lose a regular season contest in the calendar year.

Arizona State on SI explores the start to Big 12 play, key games that are coming up for the program, and unheralded heroes behind a 15-0 start.

Arizona State's 2-0 Start to Conference Play is Encouraging

The opening game of league play on December 21 was a resounding 79-63 victory over a quality Colorado team - one of which Miller praised at length the week of the game.

The win over Utah (a team in the same range as ASU according to NCAA NET rankings) was a back-and-forth battle that went on at the same time as the football team playing in the Sun Bowl, which somewhat took away from the luster of the win by Miller's team.

McKinna Brackens has emerged as a true star on the team over the course of the season - scoring 31 points and knocking down the free throws that won the game in the 69-68 victory. Watch Brackens moving forward in league play.

Who are Unheralded Heroes of 2025-26 Season?

The Sun Devils are headlined by Brackens and guard Gabby Elliott as far as offensive engines are concerned, but the defensive values of the roster and supplemental scoring often get lost in the fray of this.

Seniors Last-Tear Poa/Marley Washenitz, Jyah LoVett, freshman guard Amaya Williams, and forward Heloisa Carrerra have all been undeniably key in the pursuit of an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since the 2018-19 season under the legendary Charli Turner Thorne.

Key Games on Horizon for ASU

The 2-0 start to league play will be tested on January 3 - when the team is set to play in Provo against a quality BYU team.

Another major test will come on January 11 against the team that is widely viewed as the best in the league in TCU, which is led by guard Olivia Miles. Top-25 caliber teams in Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State are to come later in league play as well - with Iowa State being the most pronounced challenge behind the scoring efforts of junior Audi Crooks.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) celebrates her defensive stop against the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

