Arizona State WBB Earns Distinct Honor Amid Undefeated Start

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program has been remade overnight under first-year head coach Molly Miller - that much has become clear over the first month-plus of the season.

U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Arizona State as the team of the week ahead of the team improving to 13-0 in non-conference play with a win over Gonzaga on Tuesday night.

"Arizona State (12-0) found some coaching magic nearby at Grand Canyon in hiring Molly Miller, who has already guided the unbeaten Sun Devils beyond their 10 wins of last season after road triumphs at Penn State and at Oregon State. The streak eclipsed the 2008-09 squad’s 9-0 record for the best start in program history and is the longest overall since the 2015-16 team tied that 2008-09 group for a program record 15 straight wins. Miller’s group is third in program history behind the 14-game run by the 2014-15 team."

Natasha Adair was a strong representative of the program in her three seasons as head coach, but only won 29 games across those campaigns - Miller has instantly injected a program that has been stagnant since 2019 with new life.

What Has Contributed to Arizona State's Start?

The most obvious factor in the turnaround from 10 wins all of last season to 13 before Big 12 play even began is the roster that Miller has built.

Penn State transfer Gabby Elliott and UNLV transfer McKinna Brackens have taken the lead as far as scoring burden is concerned. Elliott scored 27 points in a win over her former team last week, as well as 30 against Gonzaga.

Beyond the two leading scorers are star role players Heloisa Carrera, Last-Tear Poa, Marley Washenitz , Jyah LoVett, and Amaya Williams - each of which have played an undeniably key role in an incredible start to the campaign.

What Big 12 Play Looks Like for ASU

The Big 12 seems to have three teams at the very top of the conference hierarchy - Iowa State, TCU, and Baylor all seem to be in play to be legitimate national contenders.

There are no guarantees beyond that top four, however, and the Sun Devils are primed to finish inside of the top half of the league if they continue to embrace the hard-nosed defensive culture that Miller has become renowned for, along with the supporting cast stepping up - particularly from behind the arc.

