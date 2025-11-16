Arizona State's Week 13 Start Time Revealed
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils still have much to play for to close out the 2025 season.
Although the Sun Devils need multiple results to go their way to reach the Big 12 title game once again, they have a chance as long as the final two games of the regular season campaign result in victories.
The week 13 kickoff time against the Colorado Buffaloes was officially unveiled by the conference on Sunday morning - the game is set to begin at 6 P.M. MST and is to be broadcast on ESPN2.
This game marks the second matchup between ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders - this follows the latter winning a game between the two programs in Tempe in October 2023.
The matchup remains an intriguing one despite Colorado being unable to reach a bowl game this season, as the program has turned to freshman Julian Lewis as the starting quarterback moving forward, as well as this potentially being the return of Jordyn Tyson to the place in which he spent his freshman season.
ASU on SI highlights the other Big 12 games in week 13 below.
Other Big 12 Start Times
- Kansas @ Iowa State - 10 A.M. MST, FS1
- Baylor @ Arizona - 11 A.M. MST, TNT
- Oklahoma State @ UCF - 2 P.M. MST, ESPN+
- TCU @ Houston - 2 P.M. MST, FOX
- Kansas State @ Utah - 2 P.M. MST, ESPN2
- BYU @ Cincinnati, 6 P.M. MST, FOX
Stakes of Non-ASU Games
The last three games of the slate are the ones that will directly affect Arizona State the most. A third conference loss for Houston will take any doubt out of tiebreaker scenarios being necessary.
The same goes for Utah, as there are potentially scenarios in which Arizona State can pass the Utes in the standings despite losing head-to-head. However, in an ideal world, Arizona State would be able to regain an advantage. Kansas State is coming off of a game in which they secured an unimpressive win over Oklahoma State, but still have the potential to secure an upset.
Cincinnati has put up subpar performances in the last two games, so it is challenging to see them defeating BYU - this is the game that Arizona State needs to go their way out of all of them, as the Cougars only have one loss in the league to this point.
