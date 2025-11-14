What Big 12 Games Impact Arizona State the Most in Week 12?
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils remain in position to return to the Big 12 title game for a second straight season late in the campaign.
The Sun Devils have a home battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in a game in which they should win to keep hopes alive - this isn't the only game that matters for their season during week 12 of the season.
Arizona State on SI examines the other three league games that are of major consequence to the Sun Devils below.
Arizona @ #25 Cincinnati
This is strange to say - but Arizona State could certainly use an Arizona victory here.
The Wildcats sit at 6-3 and are a real threat to defeat the Bearcats behind a revitalized Noah Fifita. Cincinnati has an underrated home field advantage and an elite QB of their own in Brendan Sorsby, but did falter against Utah in their last game two weeks ago.
The Wildcats and Bearcats are set to start their battle at 10 A.M. MST - so Arizona State fans should know the final result prior to the end of the Sun Devils' duel.
#13 Utah @ Baylor
Utah has secured dominant victories in four of their last five games, with the only blemish coming in a road loss to BYU.
Baylor has been in the midst of an up-and-down season, but home field coupled with an offense that is a potentially less-than-ideal matchup for a typically strong Utah defense might make this a competitive battle.
The Bears are battling for bowl eligibility as well - they certainly do not desire for this to be a lost season after QB Sawyer Robertson and TE Michael Trigg have put together incredible individual seasons.
Utah-Baylor is set to kickoff around 5 P.M. MST on Saturday and is to be broadcast on ESPN2.
TCU @ #12 BYU
The Sun Devils need TCU QB Josh Hoover to have an exceptional game in a night battle in a hostile environment in Provo.
TCU is coming off of a loss to Iowa State in a game in which the team fell apart in the fourth quarter, so they certainly do not have momentum going their way, although BYU lost decisively to Texas Tech last week as well.
This will be a major test for BYU freshman QB Bear Bachmeier, as a loss by the team will put their Big 12 title hopes on thin ice for a second straight season.
