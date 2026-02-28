What Arizona State Starters Must do to Secure 2-0 Home Stretch

TEMPE --

Moe Odum

What hasn't Odum done this season for Arizona State?

The senior point guard has paced the team in scoring, assists, and steals for much of the season - truly injecting life into a team that has sorely needed it through the peaks and valleys of the campaign.

The main thing that is needed out of Odum over the final three regular season games is for the New York native to provide what he has been throughout the season - strong leadership, though shot-making, and tenacity on defense that has positively reflected on the team over the last two weeks.

Noah Meeusen

The sophomore guard struggled to get into a groove on the offensive side of the ball over the course of the two road games in Texas, after knocking down two three-point attempts and dishing out six assists in the win over Texas Tech on February 17.

Meeusen went just 1-11 from the floor over the two games and hasn't been in a rhythm as a scorer for three-plus weeks - the hope is that the matchup against Utah will lend the combo guard an opportunity to regain comfortability.

Outside of scoring the ball in an efficient manner, Meeusen has served as one of the most reliable defenders on the roster. The Belgian guard has a strong sense of anticipation, an impressive wingspan, and the confidence to guard both on and off-ball.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) looks for a play against Utah Utes forward Seydou Traore (0) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Andrija Grbovic

Grbovic has had an up-and-down junior season with Arizona State, as the forward out of Montenegro has dealt with injuries and illnesses, as well as coming off of the bench on six different occasions.

Much of the calling card for Grbovic this season has been basked in making timely shots - which was most eivdent in the win over Oklahoma State on February 10, when two consecutive three-point looks were connected on in what essentially proved to be the difference in the game.

The main responsibilities that Grbovic has are centered around two areas - serving as a reliable floor spacer and playing

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet

Trouet is one of many players on the ASU roster that has overcome a formidable list of obstacles, as the San Diego transfer suffered sprains to both ankles at different points in the season.

The 6'11" forward had been a key figure in the surge that the Sun Devils saw from the early-to-mid part of the month, including a 16 point, 10 rebound showing against Oklahoma State.

Trouet's impact wasn't as strong in the last two road games, but the forward has an opportunity to continue serving as both a strong play finisher and a player that has the ability to generate several second-chance points via rebounding.

Massamba Diop

Diop has emerged as one of the most dynamic freshman in the Big 12 during the course of this season - reliably blending a combination of smooth finishing, floor spacing, and stout rim protection into becoming a two-way force.

Diop has consistently been a difference maker opposite Odum, and one of the main reasons that the Sun Devils have exceeded expectations relative to what was placed on them heading into the season.

The 21 year old simply has to continue to provide the two-way impact that he has throughout the season, with some mid-range jump shot knockdowns being welcome as well.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .