Where ASU's Miller Stacks Up With Best Receivers in Country

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils were inevitably faced with replacing one of the best players in all of college football over the course of the 2025 season.

Two-time All-Big 12 selection Jordyn Tyson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints inside the top 10 of the NFL draft last week, but head coach Kenny Dillimgham and WR coach Hines Ward reloaded in the transfer portal in response to the departure.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado transfer Omarion Miller joined the Sun Devil program with several goals in mind, including competing for the Big 12, developing under Ward, and becoming a top pick in the 2027 draft. Arizona State on SI makes the case for Miller being slotted as one of the best players at his position heading into 2026, below.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Where Miller Stacks Up in Big 12

Miller has a more than reasonable case to be considered the cream of the crop in the Big 12. The two main competitors outside of the ASU program appear to be Houston's Amare Thomas, who totaled nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air a season ago. While Thomas has put together three productive seasons in the FBS, Miller is a bit more dynamic and well-rounded heading into the new season.

The other major player in the race for WR1 in the league is Wyatt Young, who transferred to Oklahoma State after earning nearly 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at North Texas. Young is a premier target for the Cowboys, but he isn't as battle-tested as Miller, and still must make the transition to Power Five football

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If anything, the battle for best receiver in the conference comes down to Miller and redshirt sophomore Reed Harris , who brings a massive frame/fluid movement to the table.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where Miller Stacks Up in FBS

Miller's versatile route tree, ability as a playmaker across the three levels of the field, and willingness to serve as a blocker position him as a unique talent on a national scale.

His production during the 2025 campaign supports the notion that he should be considered just a step below the elite, which includes Jeremiah Smith, Nick Marsh, and Cam Coleman. Coach Ward should be absolutely ecstatic that he was successful in recruiting one of the 10 best players at the receiver position in the nation - this will undoubtedly benefit the Sun Devils' offense over the next seven months.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images