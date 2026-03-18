What Arizona State's Youthful Options at Quarterback Provide

TEMPE -- The general sentiment surrounding the Arizona State football program heading into spring practice later this week is that there are two clear frontrunners to take over as the starting quarterback for the September 5 season opener against Morgan State.

Redshirt sophomore Cutter Boley and senior Mikey Keene are expected to be the two main figures in the battle over the spring and fall - but there are two names that often get lost in the fray due to this expectation.

True Freshman Jake Fette

Fette is one of the highest regarded incoming prospects to Arizona State out of high school in some time - with his dual-threat tutelage being pointed to as a major point of intrigue heading into his collegiate career.

Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman and Del Valle alum, waits for the team’s arrival at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some concerns have arose pertaining to Fette's capability to play right away - particularly his experience in a less competitive region of Texas - although his career speaks for itself in El Paso.

Fette accounted for over 120 career touchdowns and flashed dynamic ability as a passer at all levels, as well as a rushing threat that has game-breaking acceleration in the open field.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, runs drills during ASU practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fette also appears to be wise beyond his years and praise has been a major emphasis from Kenny Dillingham/Marcus Arroyo in the last several months.

Fette's talent, budding leadership, and status as a high-profile recruit will at best result in a surprise coronation as the starting quarterback, and will at worst demand an even more competitive competition between several incredibly talented passers that will have an ample amount of skill position talent around them - including incoming transfers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris.

Redshirt Freshman Cameron Dyer

Dyer was the top-ranked player out of New Mexico in the class of 2025, but had to sit out for the majority of the season due to a knee injury suffered at the tail-end of his career in high school.

The freshman was officially cleared in late October and served as the backup to Jeff Sims for the remainder of the season from Iowa State onward after Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury that required surgery.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) throws a pass during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Dyer didn't take any in-game snaps over the two-month period, he certainly did flash as a passer, athlete, and leader. His status as the lone returning player in the room gives him an advantage as well.

Don't sleep on Dyer in this process - he will make a name for himself over the course of spring ball.