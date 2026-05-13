Why Cardae Mack Is Arizona State's Next In-House Star

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils undoubtedly boast a successful track record in developing talent in-house, even in the NIL era.

The running back position is one of the most pronounced points of success, as D.J. Foster and Eno Benjamin each began their careers in Tempe, while Kyson Brown is poised to finally make a leap into stardom in 2026.

Nov 30, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The player that is being under-discussed at the moment is freshman Cardae Mack - a 4-star recruit in the 2026 class out of Texas - who has been an absolute revelation in recent months. Mack is certainly shaping up to follow what Benjamin did at Arizona State - enter the program as an "underrated" 4-star prospect out of Texas just to make a leap into stardom early on in their respective careers.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack Is Fully Prepared To Play

Mack's rise to 4-star prospect rests on several aspects of his game: a relatively sturdy build, an incredible first step, and strong ball-carrier vision. Beyond this, Mack is already a polished receiver and is a more than willing blocker, which is something position coach Shaun Aguano actively seeks out when recruiting players.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona State running back room, standing at six players who have reasonable cases to see the field in a substantial manner in 2026, stacks the odds against Mack, but he is absolutely prepared to take advantage of the doors that open for him.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack Is Happy Medium in RB Room

Arizona State's running back room this season is perhaps the most expansive and diverse group that Aguano has had since taking over as the position coach in 2019. Marquis Gillis and David Avit are more traditional "heavy set" backs that are surprisingly diverse despite being described as more short-yard specialists.

Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are considered to be more "scat" backs that are adept at lining up at the line of scrimmage in more of a receiver role. This duo makes it easier to use 21 personnel (two running back sets), as Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo mentioned earlier, as something they'd like to approach.

Arizona State running back Cardae Mack (25) runs during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mack is somewhere in the middle, as he has a solid frame of 5'9" and 210 pounds, while he moves with incredible purpose in the midst of competing amongst several worthy players in what might be the most explosive ASU offense in years. Nonetheless, he will grow into a star.