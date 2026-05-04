Why ASU's Kyson Brown Underrated Heading Into 2026 Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State has become one of the model programs when it comes to developing pro-level running backs over the last two decades.

This has especially come true for the Sun Devils since Shaun Aguano took over as the position coach in 2019 - sending Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X. Valladay, and Cam Skattebo to the NFL, while also playing a role in developing Raleek Brown in what was a strong 2025 campaign.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems as if the "committee approach" that Aguano comes into each season with the intention of implementing ends up being thwarted by a singular player that takes the reins and doesn't look back - this trend may be at peril heading into the 2026 season, as there are as many as six players in the room that appear poised to see the field.

Junior Kyson Brown has been forgotten in the fray along the way - especially by national pundits. The Mississippi native has frequently been overlooked in the preseason, when he should be receiving his due flowers.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Brown Is Being Overlooked

The two biggest factors in the 2025 season-opening starter being undervalued are the aforementioned competition injected into the running back room, as well as Brown's limited snap share as the lead back.

While Brown's 145-yard all-purpose performance in the season opener against NAU last August opened eyes, that was the only real chance he received due to injury. He also filled in for Skattebo on one occasion in 2024 and performed well, but there simply hasn't been enough backup tape or production from the outside vantage point.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown still has a palpable amount of momentum that will serve him well in his quest to become RB1 - and one of the best in the Big 12 - despite the questions.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown Prepared To Prove Doubters Wrong

It's impossible to deny the talent that Brown possesses when watching him in any scenario - game action, practices, pass downs, short-yardage plays, and everything in between.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Brown's biggest strength is his incredible well-roundedness, as he possesses the strength/contact balance to earn short games. He is more than willing to be a pass blocker, and likely remains the best in that department on the team. He has a second-gear explosiveness that opens the door for game-breaking gains.

Perhaps the most important tool in his arsenal is his prowess as a pass-catcher, which will serve presumed starting QB Cutter Boley well as he transitions into a new role/offense.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (14) against the Oregon Ducks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The moral of the story here?

Don't sleep on Kyson Brown.