Making Case for Arizona State Reaching CFP Again in 2026

TEMPE -- The year-by-year output of a college football program is rarely ever linear - Arizona State learned that in the 2025 season, when they posted an 8-5 record in response to an 11-win campaign in 2024.

The subdued success of last season has built up belief that the program won't return to the College Football Playoff in 2026, with a crowd of skeptics including Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, who selected Texas Tech to be the lone representative out of the Big 12 in 2026.

Arizona State on SI curates a case to be optimistic about the Sun Devils returning to the 12-team bracket come December.

2026 ASU Roster More Balanced on Paper

This is probably the most clear-cut case for Arizona State to represent the conference for a second time in three seasons.

The loss of Sam Leavitt has potential to loom large, but the program was able to make the best of the situation by spreading out their resources to build a deeper roster across the board - including the additions of high end receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward will also welcome several new contributors, including safety Lyrik Rawls, linebacker Owen Long, and others - along with several returning stars such as C.J. Fite.

The ceiling of this team likely comes down to quarterback play, where confidence has to be put in Kenny Dillingham, the staff, and the surrounding roster to select/support the right man for the job.

Sun Devils Will be Tested Early in Season

The Sun Devils are set to face many trials during the 2026 season, with perhaps the most pressing being a week two road game against Texas A&M.

In an era that many programs are avoiding challenges in non-conference play, the Sun Devils are squaring up to the plate to take on what should be a very physical opponent.

There is anecdotal evidence in recent years that scheduling daunting opponents in non-conference better prepares a team for league play - this hypothesis will be tested in the season to come.

Improved Big 12 Could Lend for Multiple Selections

Arizona State has the ability to put themselves in position to be an at-large selection this season, as the Big 12 has as many as six top-25 teams on paper heading into spring ball.

Texas Tech is likely a safe selection regardless of what happens around them, while BYU, Utah, Arizona, Houston, and Arizona State - along with potential sleeper teams - all are top-25 caliber.

There's a world in which the Sun Devils get selected as an at-large representative with 10 or 11 regular season wins and a trip to the conference title game.

