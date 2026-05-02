ASU's Tournament Hopes Increased With Current Changes

The Arizona State Sun Devils Men's Basketball team did not have a great season last year. The Sun Devils had stretches when they looked like they were going to turn it around, and then stretches when all that went away for multiple games. They stayed in a spot that many college basketball teams do not want to be in: the middle of the pack. That is probably the worst spot to be when you are looking to make a lot of noise in college hoops.

It was an uphill battle for the Sun Devils all season long as they entered conference play as well. The Big 12 was the best conference in college basketball last season, and it was no secret that it was a grind, with every team having its own star potential.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) drives during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There were no easy games for any team in the Big 12. With some impressive wins and bad losses, the Sun Devils finished one game above .500 last season, with a record of 17-16 overall and 11th place in the Big 12.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

NCAA Looking To Expand NCAA Basketball Tournament

The Sun Devils definitely want to have a better year next season, and they have a lot of potential to be better. The Sun Devils have hit the transfer portal and added key pieces to this team heading into next year.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

ASU's Roster Looking Dangerous

They have a good core of guys coming back next season, and they will have to build chemistry to get things going and compete in the Big 12. The Sun Devils want to make the big dance and be in the NCAA Tournament next season as well.

They could have a better shot at making the NCAA Tournament in the future. The NCAA is looking to change the format of how many teams enter the Tournament. Right now, 68 teams get into the field. The NCAA is looking to change that to 76 teams for both the men's and women's. This has been under discussion for the last year, and a decision could be coming soon on whether they will make it happen.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) shoots the ball between Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see whether this explanation comes to pass. There has been some backlash because people in college basketball believe the NCAA Tournament already has the right number of teams in the field. This is not something they see as a solution. Nonetheless, the Sun Devils could use it to their advantage.