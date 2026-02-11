Why ASU's Future Starts With Keeping Right Players

With seven games left in the season, Arizona State men’s basketball is running out of time to make a late push. But beyond wins and losses, there’s a bigger question that matters just as much: who will be the foundation of this program moving forward?

No matter who the head coach is next season, Arizona State has to do everything it can to retain a few key players. If the Sun Devils want stability and real growth, it starts with protecting their young core.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Massamba Diop Is the Cornerstone

The first name that stands out is freshman center Massamba Diop. At seven feet tall, Diop has already shown flashes of why people believe he has an NBA future. He’s skilled, mobile, and far more polished than most freshmen big men.

What makes Diop so important isn’t just his talent; it’s his upside. He’s still growing into his body and his role.

While rebounding can improve, he’s had several strong performances on the glass lately. Offensively, he’s confident and smooth around the rim.

Players like Jop don’t come around often. If Arizona State wants to build something sustainable, keeping him in Tempe should be a top priority.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) posts up against Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen’s Versatility Matters

Another player the Sun Devils should fight to retain is Noah Meeusen. The sophomore guard from Belgium has quietly become one of the more intriguing pieces on the roster.

At 6-foot-5, Meeusen can handle the ball, shoot from deep, and defend multiple positions. He’s shooting 36% from three and nearly 87% from the free-throw line, which shows he has real touch. He’s had some ups and downs this season, but that’s normal for a young player in the Big 12.

The key strength of Meeusen is versatility. He can play either guard spot and doesn’t force the action. With Mo Odum likely moving on after this year, someone has to step into a bigger role. Meeusen feels like a natural candidate.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrija Grbović Brings Stability and Shooting

Lastly, Andrija Grbović is someone Arizona State can’t afford to lose. The 6-foot-11 forward from Montenegro has been one of the team’s most reliable floor spacers.

He’s shooting 37% from three and nearly always knocks down at least one per game. In tight matchups, that kind of consistency matters.

Grbović doesn’t try to do too much; he plays within the system and delivers steady production.

A Foundation for What Comes Next

The season isn’t over, but the future is already coming into focus. Arizona State may not control every result down the stretch, but it can control how it prepares for what’s next.

Keeping Jop, Meeusen, and Grbović would give the Sun Devils something every program needs: a real foundation.

And right now, that might matter more than anything else.