Big Reasons ASU Fans Should Celebrate Texas Tech Win

After a down-to-the-wire win over Texas Tech by the Arizona State Sun Devils over Texas Tech, how excited should fans truly be?

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The TCU vs ASU game ending was crazy; however, somehow this game topped it by miles. After an absolutely fantastic 26-22 win over Texas Tech, there are a lot of elements that fans should be happy about.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1). Defense answered the call

All eyes were on Brian Ward's unit after a very rough outing against the Utah Utes, and many people were wondering how they would respond. By looking at the stats and box score, it looked like ASU's defense played fine; they allowed 2 passing touchdowns to Texas Tech QB Will Hammond. However, the defense played really great, a performance that Brian Ward should be proud of.

Arizona State Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hammond had 2 passing TDs, but he only had 167 passing yards in the game. Speaking of yards, ASU only allowed 109 yards on the ground, which is huge since Texas Tech came off a big game rushing the past week.

Additionally, Texas Tech was 6/16 on third down and 1/3 on 4th down. The yards and plays that Texas Tech did have, they had to fight for. The defense heard the call and answered.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Martell Hughes and Defensive Lineman Prince Dorbah
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates a game winning interception with defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

2). Welcome back, Leavitt

After missing the Utah game do to an injury, Quarterback Sam Leavitt was back in full force and looked like he could win the Heisman. He has not only amazing throwing the ball as he had several deep completions and 319 yards passing, but he also got it done on the ground.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, where Leavitt really shone was where all great quarterbacks shine, in the clutch. On the game-winning touchdown drive, Leavitt had 5 completions, with one throw being an amazing throw on the run to Jordyn Tyson that helped ASU get into the red zone.

3). Other Playmakers Getting Involved

Jordyn Tyson had himself a really good game of 105 yards; however, other ASU receivers got involved. Wideout Jaren Hamilton had several big plays as he had 101 yards receiving on 3 catches. It is nice to see Hamilton getting some momentum as of late. The tight ends also got involved for ASU as Metayer and Harpole both had 4 catches on the day.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jaren Hamilton
Arizona State wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4). The Fans

If there was a doubt that ASU fans would not show up after they got blown out last week, well, ASU fans proved the doubters wrong. This game was sold out once again and fans were electric throughout the game. It just goes to show that these fans are loyal.

Photo of the student section from Arizona State University's week 8 game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Oct 19, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Photo I (Tanner Cappellini) took of the student section from Arizona State University's week 8 game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Tanner Cappellini / Tanner Cappellini

In conclusion, this was a fantastic win for ASU and provided many reasons of why fans should be happy and excited for the future.

