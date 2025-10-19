Big Reasons ASU Fans Should Celebrate Texas Tech Win
The TCU vs ASU game ending was crazy; however, somehow this game topped it by miles. After an absolutely fantastic 26-22 win over Texas Tech, there are a lot of elements that fans should be happy about.
1). Defense answered the call
All eyes were on Brian Ward's unit after a very rough outing against the Utah Utes, and many people were wondering how they would respond. By looking at the stats and box score, it looked like ASU's defense played fine; they allowed 2 passing touchdowns to Texas Tech QB Will Hammond. However, the defense played really great, a performance that Brian Ward should be proud of.
Hammond had 2 passing TDs, but he only had 167 passing yards in the game. Speaking of yards, ASU only allowed 109 yards on the ground, which is huge since Texas Tech came off a big game rushing the past week.
Additionally, Texas Tech was 6/16 on third down and 1/3 on 4th down. The yards and plays that Texas Tech did have, they had to fight for. The defense heard the call and answered.
2). Welcome back, Leavitt
After missing the Utah game do to an injury, Quarterback Sam Leavitt was back in full force and looked like he could win the Heisman. He has not only amazing throwing the ball as he had several deep completions and 319 yards passing, but he also got it done on the ground.
However, where Leavitt really shone was where all great quarterbacks shine, in the clutch. On the game-winning touchdown drive, Leavitt had 5 completions, with one throw being an amazing throw on the run to Jordyn Tyson that helped ASU get into the red zone.
3). Other Playmakers Getting Involved
Jordyn Tyson had himself a really good game of 105 yards; however, other ASU receivers got involved. Wideout Jaren Hamilton had several big plays as he had 101 yards receiving on 3 catches. It is nice to see Hamilton getting some momentum as of late. The tight ends also got involved for ASU as Metayer and Harpole both had 4 catches on the day.
4). The Fans
If there was a doubt that ASU fans would not show up after they got blown out last week, well, ASU fans proved the doubters wrong. This game was sold out once again and fans were electric throughout the game. It just goes to show that these fans are loyal.
In conclusion, this was a fantastic win for ASU and provided many reasons of why fans should be happy and excited for the fut
