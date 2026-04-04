Why ASU Portal Entries Won't Lead to Mass Exodus

TEMPE -- It's been a given that the 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball roster would look significantly different compared to this rendition some time, simply by virtue of losing Moe Odum, Anthony Johnson, and Allen Mukeba due to exhausted eligibility.

The first dominoes to fall, surrounding current players with eligibility departing the program, came earlier in the week when guard Adante Holiman and forward Kash Polk set themselves up to find new homes in the next season.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While the moves signify that other tweaks are coming to the roster, it shouldn't serve as a panic meter for the fanbase and likely will not result in players leaving en masse.

Players Departing Didn't Have Huge Role Last Season

Holiman was slated to have a sizable role on the 2025-26 squad, but an elbow injury suffered before the season stunted his ability to work his way into the team's plans for the season. By the time he fully recovered, the two sides agreed that he would preserve his redshirt. The loss isn't ideal, but it's not unexpected either.

The same goes for Polk, who redshirted his freshman year as a player that the previous coaching staff saw as a long-term play. Polk's opting to move on isn't ideal, but it's not shocking in the slightest, either. Both are likely to receive a clearer avenue to playing time elsewhere.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Well Positioned To Keep Key Contributors

The losses of Holiman and Polk may ignite sirens for Sun Devil fans who are fearful of losing the remainder of the core.

While it isn't impossible that the 2026-27 roster loses key production from the season before, they are in a strong position to retain the majority of it.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The personal and professional connections leave Bennett in a unique position to keep the players who will be high on the priority list. Center Massamba Diop and forward Santiago Trouet are not only strong schematic fits - they are also each represented by the same agency as Bennett.

Guards Bryce Ford and Noah Meeusen are ideal fits for Bennett's operations as well - particularly the latter, who had one of the most impressive individual seasons on defense in recent program history.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Forward Andrija Grbovic is a big-time shot maker, while Vijay Wallace is a returning injured player who would actually translate quite well as a true wing in Bennett's system. All in all, there are many players who put together a strong enough output in 2025-26 and are easily projectable into Bennett's vision, placing them high on the list of priorities in the early days of the new arrangement in Tempe.