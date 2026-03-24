Why Arizona State's QB Battle Will Define Spring Practice
Right now, the biggest story surrounding Arizona State Sun Devils football isn’t the defense, the transfers, or even the new players. It’s the quarterback battle. Spring practice is where teams figure out their identity, and for Arizona State, everything starts with who wins the quarterback job.
This is easily the most important position battle on the entire roster, and it will probably decide how good Arizona State is next season.
Quarterback Play Can Shape ASU's Season
The quarterback competition, especially Cutter Boley’s development, is something that coaches, media, and fans are all watching closely. Quarterback is the one position that can change everything for ASU: this offense, the tempo, the team's confidence, and even how the defense plays.
If Arizona State gets great quarterback play, it can compete in the Big 12. If the quarterback's play is inconsistent, the season could be very up-and-down. That’s why every spring practice report seems to come back to the same topic: quarterbacks.
Leadership Matters More Than Stats Right Now
One interesting part of spring practice that doesn’t get talked about enough is leadership. Spring isn’t just about throwing touchdowns or making big plays. Coaches are watching who leads the team, who talks in the huddle, and which players respond to.
Arizona State lost many leaders from previous seasons, so new leaders have to step up. That could be players like Jalen Thompson, Kyson Brown, or even one of the quarterbacks. Usually, the quarterback becomes one of the main leaders whether they want to or not.
If a quarterback wins the job but doesn’t lead, the team struggles. If a quarterback leads and the team believes in him, the team usually improves quickly.
This Spring Feels Like a Turning Point
This spring practice feels important because Arizona State is kind of entering a new era. A lot of players from the previous successful seasons are gone, and now it’s about building the next version of the program.
Spring practice is when teams start building chemistry, figuring out depth charts, and deciding what kind of team they want to be. The quarterback battle is at the center of it all.
The quarterback battle is the most important storyline of the entire Arizona State spring. Not the transfers, not the defense, not even the coaching changes.
Everything comes back to the quarterback. If Arizona State finds the right quarterback this spring, the season could be very exciting. If they don’t, it could be a long season.
That’s why every practice, every rep, and every update about the quarterbacks matters right now.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.