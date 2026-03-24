Why Arizona State's QB Battle Will Define Spring Practice

Right now, the biggest story surrounding Arizona State Sun Devils football isn’t the defense, the transfers, or even the new players. It’s the quarterback battle. Spring practice is where teams figure out their identity, and for Arizona State, everything starts with who wins the quarterback job.

This is easily the most important position battle on the entire roster, and it will probably decide how good Arizona State is next season.

Quarterback Play Can Shape ASU's Season

The quarterback competition, especially Cutter Boley’s development , is something that coaches, media, and fans are all watching closely. Quarterback is the one position that can change everything for ASU: this offense, the tempo, the team's confidence, and even how the defense plays.

If Arizona State gets great quarterback play, it can compete in the Big 12. If the quarterback's play is inconsistent, the season could be very up-and-down. That’s why every spring practice report seems to come back to the same topic: quarterbacks.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leadership Matters More Than Stats Right Now

One interesting part of spring practice that doesn’t get talked about enough is leadership. Spring isn’t just about throwing touchdowns or making big plays. Coaches are watching who leads the team, who talks in the huddle, and which players respond to.

Arizona State lost many leaders from previous seasons, so new leaders have to step up. That could be players like Jalen Thompson, Kyson Brown , or even one of the quarterbacks. Usually, the quarterback becomes one of the main leaders whether they want to or not.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If a quarterback wins the job but doesn’t lead, the team struggles. If a quarterback leads and the team believes in him, the team usually improves quickly.

Reed Harris (#3 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Spring Feels Like a Turning Point

This spring practice feels important because Arizona State is kind of entering a new era. A lot of players from the previous successful seasons are gone, and now it’s about building the next version of the program.

Spring practice is when teams start building chemistry, figuring out depth charts, and deciding what kind of team they want to be. The quarterback battle is at the center of it all.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback battle is the most important storyline of the entire Arizona State spring. Not the transfers, not the defense, not even the coaching changes.

QB Trenton Bourguet throws a pass during practice on Aug. 3, 2023, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice Field in Tempe. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everything comes back to the quarterback. If Arizona State finds the right quarterback this spring, the season could be very exciting. If they don’t, it could be a long season.

That’s why every practice, every rep, and every update about the quarterbacks matters right now.