3 Things to Watch in Upcoming Week of Arizona State Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Week two of spring practice is on the doorstep of taking place for Arizona State football.

The Sun Devils are set to convene for three days this week in front of media, as the the 2026 roster features several new faces - the overall team culture is being shaped ahead of Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI provides three areas that will be watched closely in the sessions that will be held this week.

Position Battles Rages on

There are several key positions that have yet to be decided from a depth chart perspective, which is a far-cry from last offseason, when players such as QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson were entrenched as the top player at their respective positions.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, interior offensive line, EDGE, nickel, and cornerback are just a few of the battles that will continue to be a point of focus for what might be Dillingham's most athletic team over his four seasons.

Cutter Boley has been impressive for the most part as the presumed starter at quarterback in what is an open competition, although the redshirt sophomore continues to take many chances that would be labeled as incredibly risky. Boley is just one of many promising players that will continue to help their case in the days ahead.

Staff Changes Continuing to Take Shape

There are several changes that have come about in recent months - namely on the coaching front.

Assistant head coach Bryan Carrington was given a promotion and now has a more active role in the defensive passing game. Trenton Bourguet was moved from being an assistant running backs coach to wide receivers. Demetrice Martin was brought in to work with cornerbacks. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is now no longer the safeties coach and will be more actively involved in the defense as a whole instead of being largely focused on one area.

How Team Responds to Practice Structure Changes

Dillingham has been vocal that changes would be made to the structure of Arizona State practices to ensure more overall efficiency and connectivity - the transition has been a work in progress, but it is sure to improve in the weeks ahead.

There's no questioning the work ethic, talent, and motivation that this roster as a whole holds - it will be fascinating to see how the 100+ man group evolves as the spring goes on.