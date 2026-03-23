ASU's Most Underrated Position Room Isn't What Fans Expect

While most people are talking about the quarterback battle and spring practice storylines, one of the most interesting developments so far for the Arizona State Sun Devils is actually the running back room. It might honestly be one of the most underrated position groups on the entire team right now.

A lot of fans are focused on what the offense will look like and who the starting quarterback will be, but the running back position might quietly be one of the biggest strengths on the roster.

Don’t Forget About Kyson Brown

One of the biggest things people forget is that Kyson Brown is still on this team. During last spring and fall practices, many people around the program believed he was actually the best running back in the room before injuries slowed things down. Now that he’s healthier, there’s a real chance he could take over the starting role again.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

That’s important because when people think about Arizona State running backs, they still think about players from the past few seasons. But this current group might actually be deeper overall.

The Depth Is Really Impressive

What stands out the most about this running back room is the depth. There are multiple players who could realistically get carries and make an impact.

You’ve got younger players with high potential, stronger power backs, and guys who can make plays in space. That kind of variety is huge for an offense because it allows the coaching staff to rotate players and keep everyone fresh throughout the game.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spring practices already showed that this group is physical, deep, and competitive. And when you have competition at a position like running back, it usually makes everyone better.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates a game-winning interception with defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32), defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Why This Matters for the Offense

This is why the running back room is such an important storyline. A strong run game makes everything easier for the quarterback, especially if the team starts a younger quarterback or someone still learning the offense.

If Arizona State can run the ball consistently, it opens up play action, slows down the pass rush, and keeps the offense on schedule. That’s why this position group might be more important than people realize right now.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) watches reps during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone is going to keep talking about the quarterback battle, and that makes sense because the quarterback is always the biggest story in football. But after watching spring practice storylines, the running back room might quietly be one of the strongest parts of this Arizona State team.

If this group plays the way they’re capable of, they could end up being a huge reason why Arizona State’s offense improves this season.