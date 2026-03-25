Three Things to Expect From ASU HC Randy Bennett's Opening Presser

TEMPE -- A new era is upon the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program with the hiring of future hall of fame coach Randy Bennett.

The 63 year old is expected to be introduced to fans and media in an official press conference on Wednesday - follow three potential areas to expect to be covered by the freshly minted head coach during the presser below with ASU on SI.

How Bennett Views Program Transition

Much has been made about Arizona State's struggles at times over the first two years of their stay in Tempe, as they have gone just 10-26 over the regular season games that they took part in during this time.

Beyond competing against elite teams on a regular basis in the new league, the Sun Devils are also set to face substantial NIL challenges despite improving in that space, and are also in the midst of undergoing a $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena - which is set to take place starting in March.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bennett is highly likely to be well-equipped to face these tests, but there's a strong chance that he will be asked about these endeavors to come regardless.

Questions Surrounding Current Rostered Players

Speculation that freshman center Massamba Diop has the ability to transfer to a "blue blood" in the weeks ahead has run amok - but there's a chance that Bennett being the hire convinces the former Spanish league star and his representation to stay.

Noah Meeusen , Santiago Trouet, and Andrija Grbovic are just a few other potential returnees that Bennett is likely to be quizzed on - whether the conversation is based on his opinion of the player or his thoughts on retaining one or all of them.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Bennett's Ultimate Coaching Staff Leads

Former ASU assistant Ty Larson has already landed a head coaching job with JUCO Casper College (Wyoming) - which opens up a spot on Bennett's staff.

Bennett has the option to retain other staff members such as Nick Irvin (who has a strong relationship with the current roster), or the recently hired Ty Amundsen - who built quite the reputation as a high school coach locally over the last decade. There are obviously other options as well, including reported HC candidate and former ASU PG Derek Glasser - it will be fascinating to hear if the new head coach has anything to say in regards to filling out his 2026-27 staff.