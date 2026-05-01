ASU Offensive Transfers Who Will Play Biggest Roles in 2026

TEMPE -- Last week's NFL draft officially closed a chapter of the two-year era for the Arizona State Sun Devils, which was among the most successful in program history, as players such as Jordyn Tyson ultimately went in the top 10 of the first round.

Now, Kenny Dillingham and staff are officially moving forward with a robust transfer portal class that is amongst the best in the Big 12 on paper, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Below, Arizona State on SI names three players/position groups that are positioned to leave a mark on the field for the Sun Devils in 2026.

Trio of Wide Receivers

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There isn't just one transfer receiver that will make an impact, nor two, but three overall. Omarion Miller is coming off of one of the best seasons for a Big 12 receiver in 2025 at Colorado, and has looked the part in Tempe over the last several weeks. Reed Harris is a big-bodied target who is regarded as a route runner and averages over 20 yards per reception in his career.

Raiden Vines-Bright is perhaps the biggest surprise out of any player brought in via the portal, as the Washington transfer has positioned himself to be the starting slot heading into fall camp in early August.

RB Marquis Gillis

Arizona State running back Marquis Gillis (28) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gillis was brought into Tempe in January to aid in filling out Shaun Aguano's running back room in response to the loss of Raleek Brown. Gillis was joined by Villanova transfer David Avit to round out the six-man rotation that is in competition for playing time ahead of the season opener on September 5.

Gillis remains locked into the battle, but his size/vertical speed/potential as a receiver serves him well, and he certainly is in position to make a case to see a high volume of snap share.

C Tana Alo-Tupuola

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Tana Alo-Tupuola (58) reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alo-Tupuola is a name that will often be underappreciated and underdiscussed as a center, but that doesn't make his potential role any less crucial. The Georgia Tech transfer managed to thoroughly impress during spring camp, likely locking up a role as the team's starting center in 2026 in the process.

This development is especially crucial, as the Sun Devils had a tough time replacing Leif Fautanu, but have seemingly found a player who does a fair job of mirroring Fautanu heading into the season, which also sets the stage for Wade Helton to possibly play on the interior.