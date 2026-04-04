Why ASU's Running Back Room Key Spring Battle
Everyone keeps talking about the quarterback competition at Arizona State, and yeah, it makes sense. It’s the most important position on the field. But honestly, the most interesting battle right now might actually be at running back.
And the crazy part? There’s no clear answer yet.
There Is No “RB1” Right Now
Usually by this point in spring camp, you can kind of tell who the main guy is going to be. But for Arizona State, that just isn’t the case.
Kyson Brown might be the most complete back in the room, but even he hasn’t separated himself enough to lock down the starting role. And when your “top” guy isn’t a sure thing, that opens the door for everyone else.
Different Styles Are Making This Complicated
What makes this competition even more interesting is how different all these running backs are.
You’ve got bigger, more physical backs like Marquis Gillis and David Avit who look built for short-yardage and goal-line situations. Then you’ve got quicker, more versatile players like Jason Brown and Demarius Robinson who can catch passes and create space.
And then there are players like Kyson Brown and Cardae Mack, who kind of sit in the middle and can do a little bit of everything. So now it’s not just about who’s the “best” running back. It’s about how each player fits into the offense.
This Could Turn Into a Committee
With how many options Arizona State has, it honestly feels like this might turn into a full running back committee. And that’s not a bad thing.
Kenny Dillingham has already talked about using more two-back sets, which could mean multiple players are on the field at the same time. That changes everything. Instead of fighting for one spot, players are fighting for roles.
One back might be in on third down. Another might be used in goal-line situations. Another might be the change-of-pace guy.
That kind of system keeps defenses guessing and keeps players fresh.
Why This Actually Matters More Than People Think
In a conference like the Big 12, offense is everything. But if you can run the ball consistently, it makes life way easier for your quarterback. That’s why this competition is so important.
If Arizona State can figure out a strong, reliable running game, it could take a ton of pressure off whoever ends up starting at quarterback. And with so many new pieces on offense, that balance is going to matter a lot.
Right now, there might not be a clear winner in the running back room. Heading into the fall, this group of running backs could be one of the team's biggest strengths.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.