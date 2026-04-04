Why ASU's Running Back Room Key Spring Battle

Everyone keeps talking about the quarterback competition at Arizona State, and yeah, it makes sense. It’s the most important position on the field. But honestly, the most interesting battle right now might actually be at running back.

And the crazy part? There’s no clear answer yet.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There Is No “RB1” Right Now

Usually by this point in spring camp, you can kind of tell who the main guy is going to be. But for Arizona State, that just isn’t the case.

Kyson Brown might be the most complete back in the room, but even he hasn’t separated himself enough to lock down the starting role. And when your “top” guy isn’t a sure thing, that opens the door for everyone else.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) reacts following a long run during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Different Styles Are Making This Complicated

What makes this competition even more interesting is how different all these running backs are.

You’ve got bigger, more physical backs like Marquis Gillis and David Avit who look built for short-yardage and goal-line situations. Then you’ve got quicker, more versatile players like Jason Brown and Demarius Robinson who can catch passes and create space.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And then there are players like Kyson Brown and Cardae Mack, who kind of sit in the middle and can do a little bit of everything. So now it’s not just about who’s the “best” running back. It’s about how each player fits into the offense.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Could Turn Into a Committee

With how many options Arizona State has, it honestly feels like this might turn into a full running back committee. And that’s not a bad thing.

Kenny Dillingham has already talked about using more two-back sets, which could mean multiple players are on the field at the same time. That changes everything. Instead of fighting for one spot, players are fighting for roles.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One back might be in on third down. Another might be used in goal-line situations. Another might be the change-of-pace guy.

That kind of system keeps defenses guessing and keeps players fresh.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This Actually Matters More Than People Think

In a conference like the Big 12, offense is everything. But if you can run the ball consistently, it makes life way easier for your quarterback. That’s why this competition is so important.

If Arizona State can figure out a strong, reliable running game, it could take a ton of pressure off whoever ends up starting at quarterback. And with so many new pieces on offense, that balance is going to matter a lot.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, there might not be a clear winner in the running back room. Heading into the fall, this group of running backs could be one of the team's biggest strengths.