Kenny Dillingham Discusses Day 4 of ASU Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Thursday's practice, discussing numerous topics - including the physicality ramping up, position battles, and much more.

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David Avit Impresses on Thursday

The junior running back left an impression on the Arizona State coaching staff when the transfer portal opened, and Avit has largely taken advantage of making the move from Villanova to Tempe.

Dillingham praised Avit for ramping up his physicality in Thursday's practice after a challenging one on Wednesday, which continues to back the notion up that he will factor into ASU's rotation come the start of the season.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) reacts following a long run during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"I challenged him yesterday, he got stoned in the hole, yesterday, came back and ran behind his pads, like at a high level, like, man, that's why we were searching the most efficient backs on third and two and fourth and two or less."

While Avit has been a great blocker and exceptional in short-yard situations, he still has to smooth out some things and compete with five other extremely worthy players at the position, although he is well-equipped to be a significant part of the offense - especially knowing that more two-back sets are in the plans for ASU's offense this season.

Arizona State Values Recruits That Play Multiple Positions

Dillingham was asked about how important it is that 2026 four-star running back Cardae Mack has a background of playing multiple positions on the field - as well as multiple other sports.

"I love guys who can do multiple things. Love guys who play two positions. Love guys who play both ways. Love guys who play multiple sports, specifically basketball, football and basketball. I love guys who play basketball at a high level... when you're a defensive player, when you're a guy who can play through contact in basketball, it definitely translates to football, because it's all about body control."

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The emphasis on targeting multi-sport and multi-positional athletes has become something of a trend in Tempe. Cam Dyer primarily played quarterback in high school. but was recruited as an athlete and ultimately had designs of transitioning to wide receiver.