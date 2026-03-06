Arizona State's Win Over Iowa State Potentially Ignites Tournament Run

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (24-9, 9-9) secured an incredibly consequential 77-68 win over seven seed Iowa State (22-9, 10-8) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament from Kansas City, Missouri.

Arizona State came into Thursday on the outside looking in of the tournament bubble, with ESPN's Charlie Creme placing the team in the "first four out" heading into the game following a narrow three-point win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Iowa State had two marked advantages heading into the game - forward Audi Crooks is among the leading scorers in all of college basketball, while the Cyclones took Arizona State down by 26 points just over two weeks ago.

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) shoots the ball over around Arizona State Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Gutted Out Win

The Sun Devils won this game off of the first and third quarters. Arizona State won the first frame by a 17-9 margin, and the third quarter 27-21.

The first quarter effort was behind a strong defensive effort, while there was an offensive barrage in the third quarter that gifted the team as much as a 16 point lead. All five Arizona State starters contributed on offense in profound ways - Gabby Elliott led the charge with 22 points, while Heloisa Carrera, McKinna Brackens, and Last-Tear Poa all reached double figures.

Marley Washenitz came through with two major three-point knockdowns, with one of them coming in the third period that catalyzed the win. Arizona State ultimately made the most of the opportunities they had - shooting 46% from three-point range (6-13) and 82% at the free throw line (23-28) - Iowa State shot just 19% on three-point looks.

Crooks did have a passable performance, but it ultimately wasn't enough for the Cyclones, and now Arizona State has a strong chance to lock down a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Arizona State Receives Rematch With West Virginia

Arizona State is set to take on two-seed West Virginia on Friday afternoon at 4:30 P.M. MST once again.

West Virginia defeated Arizona State by a score of 53-43 on January 21 in Morgantown. Arizona State was ahead 37-34 after three quarters before only scoring six points over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Now, Arizona State potentially has an opportunity to lock up an at-large selection in the tournament with a victory - this is absolutely realistic with the way the Sun Devils are playing. An ASU win would result in a semifinal matchup against Kansas State or Oklahoma State.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

