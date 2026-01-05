Arizona State Women's Basketball Remains Force in Big 12

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's undefeated start to her tenure at Arizona State is no more.

The Sun Devils fell to 15-1 on the 2025-26 season after a 71-62 defeat at the hands of the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon - a blemish that removes one of the final unbeatens from the ranks of the basketball world.

The season started off with a mix of resounding victories, nail-biting triumphs, and a pair of crucial conference wins in year two as members of the Big 12 - now they regroup as league play moves ahead.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller (left) alongside Last-Tear Poa (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Gabby Elliott Remains Steadying Force

Elliott did much of the lifting - as fas as keeping the Sun Devils in the game is concerned, at least. The senior scored 21 points and knocked down three of the four three-point hits the team went home with on Saturday.

The Penn State transfer now takes over sole position of being the lead scorer of the team, as McKinna Brackens (2-10 FG) didn't reach double gifures for the first time since November 8.

Elliott can be firmly trusted at times when the Arizona State offense stalls.

Several Sun Devils in Spot to Step Up

Guard Last-Tear Poa leads the team in assists per game (4.3), but has struggled to ease in as a scorer after undergoing minor wrist surgery after the season opener. Poa is a major candidate to see a second-half surge, the talent and shot-making are absolutely there.

Shooting guard Marley Washenitz has reached double digit scoring figures in four straight games, including efficient showings against Colorado and Utah. Lastly, Heloisa Carrera has excelled as the de-facto center in Miller's lineup after transferring to ASU from Ole Miss over the spring.

Arizona State Faces Challenges Ahead

Arizona State has four more contests against teams that are ranked in the top 25 as of Sunday - TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Iowa State.

TCU and Iowa State in particular possess two of the best players in the nation. Olivia Miles is averaging 19.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 7.7 APG for TCU. Audi Crooks is averaging an absurd 29.4 PPG for the contending Cyclones.

The next challenge prior to the TCU date is a home battle with UCF on Tuesday night.

Coach Miller has frequently alluded that the Big 12 is wide open and results can sway one way or the other - the next two months of action are sure to pique the interest of Sun Devil nation.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .