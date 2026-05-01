Why ASU Basketball Shaping Up As Tournament Team

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the prospects of men's basketball head coach Randy Bennett taking the program to the NCAA Tournament in his first campaign at the helm.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

NCAA Tournament Field To Expand

Recent reports point to the NCAA's move to expand the basketball tournament from 68 to 76 teams, which would have, ironically, resulted in Bobby Hurley's 2025-26 team reaching the field, likely playing as a 13-seed.

Arizona State's standing as a "bubble" team, even in the face of limited resources and interest in the transfer portal last offseason, points to a program with a floor of at least being on the fringes of the conversation on a yearly basis.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It's highly doubtful that Bennett would construct a roster that would fail to compete in the Big 12 on a year-by-year basis, so that should put the Sun Devils in the tournament conversation by virtue of being reasonably successful in a super-conference.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State Rosters Elite Players

Beyond the expansion of the tournament field and the Big 12's standing, there is the roster Bennett has constructed today. The 63-year-old head coach managed to bring two of his best players from Saint Mary's to Tempe ( Paulius Murauskas , Dillan Shaw), while also signing wings and bigs who fit into his system, which he frequently pushes to apply.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's roster has two star-level players at its disposal in Muraskas and PG Joel Foxwell , while several other functional role players and high-upside players are in place to complement the pair of projected standouts.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

What Will ASU's Schedule Look Like in 2026?

One of the most pertinent questions about what Arizona State's direction is in the season to come rests in the schedule - the timeline for the full slate to come out is unclear, but it is expected to be revealed at some point over the summer.

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Expect the Sun Devils to play in roughly 13 non-conference outings before starting Big 12 play in early 2027 - the 18-game schedule that features playing three conference foes two times apiece and everyone else once is expected to be brought back. At the end of the day, the Sun Devils will have countless opportunities to pick up marquee victories.

With the coming expansion, for better or for worse, the Sun Devils will have a greater opportunity afforded to them to go dancing.