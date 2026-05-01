Why ASU Basketball Shaping Up As Tournament Team
In this story:
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the prospects of men's basketball head coach Randy Bennett taking the program to the NCAA Tournament in his first campaign at the helm.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
NCAA Tournament Field To Expand
Recent reports point to the NCAA's move to expand the basketball tournament from 68 to 76 teams, which would have, ironically, resulted in Bobby Hurley's 2025-26 team reaching the field, likely playing as a 13-seed.
Arizona State's standing as a "bubble" team, even in the face of limited resources and interest in the transfer portal last offseason, points to a program with a floor of at least being on the fringes of the conversation on a yearly basis.
It's highly doubtful that Bennett would construct a roster that would fail to compete in the Big 12 on a year-by-year basis, so that should put the Sun Devils in the tournament conversation by virtue of being reasonably successful in a super-conference.
Arizona State Rosters Elite Players
Beyond the expansion of the tournament field and the Big 12's standing, there is the roster Bennett has constructed today. The 63-year-old head coach managed to bring two of his best players from Saint Mary's to Tempe (Paulius Murauskas, Dillan Shaw), while also signing wings and bigs who fit into his system, which he frequently pushes to apply.
Arizona State's roster has two star-level players at its disposal in Muraskas and PG Joel Foxwell, while several other functional role players and high-upside players are in place to complement the pair of projected standouts.
What Will ASU's Schedule Look Like in 2026?
One of the most pertinent questions about what Arizona State's direction is in the season to come rests in the schedule - the timeline for the full slate to come out is unclear, but it is expected to be revealed at some point over the summer.
Expect the Sun Devils to play in roughly 13 non-conference outings before starting Big 12 play in early 2027 - the 18-game schedule that features playing three conference foes two times apiece and everyone else once is expected to be brought back. At the end of the day, the Sun Devils will have countless opportunities to pick up marquee victories.
With the coming expansion, for better or for worse, the Sun Devils will have a greater opportunity afforded to them to go dancing.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.