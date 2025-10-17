ASU Coach Molly Miller Breaks Down Upcoming Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State women's basketball coach Molly Miller spoke to media following Thursday's practice - roughly three weeks prior to the season opener against Coppin State on November 3.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Miller's availability from Thursday.
On Transition to Big 12 Competition
"When you get here, you're playing with the best of the best, and you're associating with the best of the best. What a learning opportunity this has been for me. I always say I don't have to be the biggest ego in the room. I don't have to have the loudest voice. Sometimes I will, but I put a staff around me that really augments my strengths and offsets my weaknesses.
So when you're bringing people in here and facing well over 40 years of experience. Stephanie, Norman, Daniel Barber, who is just been phenomenal, Abby, who has experienced Olympics and the WPA, I think we've really created this staff here to complement one another, and that's what I'm most proudest of at this moment."
On Pursuit of NCAA Tournament
“We talk about winners mentality all the time and what it looks like to win. You might think you know what it takes to win, or you might think you know what it looks like. You're not playing hard enough, you're not playing fast enough, you're not doing the things outside, getting in the training room, enough in the weight room, enough. So all those things were learning what winning looks like, and that's an adjustment for a lot of these kids.
On Culture of Team, Supporting Other Programs
“They're always hopping over to a hockey game, volleyball game. I see it on all their Instagram stories. I'm like, you know, I check up on them. What do they do in their free time? You're supporting other student athletes. I love it. That's really positive. Because, you know, we want a good crowd.
We want student athletes to come support us, but we can't be thinking that that's not going to happen if it's not a two way street. So there's joy in that for them, being able to kind of get our team together and go to these different sporting events and see other players. Hard work pay off. I think that's really important.”
