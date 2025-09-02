Arizona State Women's Basketball Secures Impressive New Commitments
The Arizona State women's basketball program has faced a resurgence in recent months since moving on from three-year head coach Natasha Adair in March.
The Adair era, unfortunately, did not work due to many circumstances that couldn't be contained by the old athletic department under Ray Anderson - the turnaround ended up being quite quick and conclusive.
Athletic Director Graham Rossini subsequently hired Grand Canyon head coach Molly Miller as head coach shortly after the Antelopes' exit from the NCAA tournament field.
Miller has worked tireless hours since to reshape the program to be one that is gritty, inter-connected, and hard-working - the result is a team that may not be competitive in her debut season at the helm, but will surely compete on a game-by-game basis.
Miller's recruiting escapades have been worth noting - the track record of nearly 300 career victories in 10 seasons as a head coach is clearly leaving an impression on prospective recruits.
The Sun Devils picked up major commitments from Londyn Parker and Averie Lower over the weekend.
Lower is a 5'11" guard out of Tiffin, Iowa, who is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class per ESPN. Lower had scheduled visits with Marquette and Missouri before committing to the Sun Devils. Parker is a 5'9" guard out of Kansas City, Missouri.
The 2025-26 Sun Devils are set to enter year two of Big 12 play with multiple returning players and players acquired via the transfer portal - only one rostered player was part of the 2025 recruiting class.
The recent 2026 adds signify an openness from Miller to build the roster through a variety of means, and that player development will be of paramount importance when it comes to the program's approach.
The Sun Devils tip off the 2025-26 season on November 3 with a home date against Coppin State, and close out the non-conference slate on December 16 against Gonzaga on the road.
Miller won't face much pressure to win right away, as previously mentioned - year one will be measured by growth the team shows and how the squad competes.
