Arizona State WBB Secures Second Victory of Season
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) continued their winning ways in the debut season of the Molly Miller era on Saturday afternoon by taking down the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) by a score of 73-58 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
The Sun Devils were without guard Last-Tear Poa, who suffered a hand injury in the season-opening win over Coppin State on Monday, but were able to secure a comfortable victory through the adversity.
First Quarter
The Arizona State defense got off to a very quick start in the game - playing disruptive, team-driven ball on that end to the tune of shutting out the Eagles for the first four-plus minutes of the game.
Unfortunately, the offense did not start out exceptionally warm, as the team noticably missed Poa's presence early in the game, but did manage to get to the line and score when necessary.
The Sun Devils took a 15-9 advantage into the second quarter of the game.
Second Quarter
A basket by Gabby Elliott early in the second frame took the senior to a career milestone of 1,000 career points after having a strong fourth quarter in the opening game.
A Mckinna Brackens three-point hit put the Sun Devils up 22-13 at around the eight-minute mark of the quarter.
They eventually built up a double-digit lead before letting up at the end of the half. A Jyah LoVett and-one layup late in the second frame built the lead back up to 32-24, which is what the score ended up being heading into halftime.
Third Quarter
The Sun Devils played what was arguably their best quarter of the season in the third frame.
Marlye Washenitz was a catalyst on both ends of the ball in this 10-minute period, joining Elliott and LoVett as key offensive engines in the contest.
Arizona State was truly dominant on both ends of the ball, as they carried a 22-8 showing in the third quarter into a 54-32 edge heading into the final period of action.
Fourth Quarter
The fourth quarter saw the worst defensive showing of the game, as the team ceded 26 points to the Eagles over the final 10 minutes of the contest.
This was ultimately futile, as the Arizona State offense performed much better in this game compared to the first of the season.
What's Next
The Sun Devils travel to face the San Diego Toreros on Thursday night.
