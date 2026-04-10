Workout Date for Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Officially Revealed

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has been instrumental in the rehabilitation of Arizona State's brand and image over the last two seasons - now the 21-year-old is seeking to push through to realize his dream of becoming an NFL star.

A hamstring injury that was suffered initially in an October 18 game against Texas Tech has hampered the Texas native for much of the pre-draft process, but there is now a date set in which the All-Big 12 receiver will receive an opportunity to impress scouts.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that the official date of April 17, which had previously been floated around, was set in stone. The assumption is that Tyson will run the 40-yard dash and take part in on-field drills to prove that his previous injury is behind him.

Arizona State on SI explores how the next two weeks of Tyson's journey will impact the program moving forward below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson Solidifying First Round Status Is Crucial

There's little denying that Tyson possesses first-round talent, film, and production. However, his medical history continues to cause some pause amongst NFL front offices.

Tyson will completely silence any belief that he could remain on the board beyond the first round if he has an excellent day next Friday. This development is also massively consequential to the future of Arizona State football under Kenny Dillingham .

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State has a respected history of developing receivers, but the program has yet to produce a first-round pick at the position since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020. Tyson breaking the streak will set the foundation for a pair of future NFL prospects on the current roster, Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, while also giving WR coach Hines Ward a pitch that would be difficult to ignore, given the legend's own credentials.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Tyson Teammate Set to Participate on April 17

Two-year starting linebacker Jordan Crook is also set to participate in the workout next Friday after running a 40-time that wasn't desirable in his eyes.

Crook is a bit undersized for an off-ball linebacker, but he plays with a ferocity and tenacity that cannot be taught. He is also raved about by coaches and former teammates to this day, which only adds to the intrigue around his name heading into the draft. Now, Crook will have one last opportunity to make a case for selection between April 23 and 25.