Major Keys to Arizona State Winning Territorial Cup
TEMPE -- The Territorial Cup typically ends up becoming the most significant game for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats on yearly basis.
This season is no different.
The 8-3 Sun Devils are seeking to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, while Arizona is looking to cap off a bounce-back campaign with nine victories on their own end.
Arizona State on SI breaks down three keys to victory in what is a bitter rivalry below.
Ride the Run Game
Arizona possesses the best pass defense in the Big 12 in terms of yards per game (159.7), but sit in the middle of the pack in rushing defense.
The Sun Devils present a different challenge compared to recent teams that Arizona has cracked the code with - they rank third in the conference in run offense and are coming off one of the best games of the season on the ground.
OC Marcus Arroyo has an opportunity to set the tone early with the two-man run game between QB Jeff Sims and RB Raleek Brown behind an o-line that has been functioning at a high level. Success in the run game will likely open up avenues for Sims to take advantage in the downfield game, especially with the expectation that Jordyn Tyson suits up, and knowing that the supporting cast has emerged in recent weeks.
Force Fifita Mistake
Arizona QB Noah Fifita has seldom put the ball in harm's way in his turnaround 2025 season.
While the junior hasn't taken excessive risks this campaign, Arizona State's defense is likely the most challenging that the Wildcats have faced since Brigham Young on October 11.
Brian Ward has long been renowned for his ability to dial up blitzes, curate disguised coverages that confuse quarterbacks into unusual mistakes, and to make the most of the personnel that is at-hand.
Arizona State's defense is in a position to shift fortunes for them with just two or three big plays - it will be fascinating to see the approach that is taken early on in the contest.
Control Time of Possession
This plays into the first point - the better the Arizona State run game performs in this contest, the less time the explosive Arizona offense will have to test the bend-don't-break defense of the Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham and company cannot be afraid to play it safe at times as well, as Jesus Gomez is as reliable as they come at the kicker position.
