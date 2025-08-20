All Sun Devils

10 Days Until Arizona State Football: Highlighting Sam Leavitt

The 2025 Sun Devil season is nearly here.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) walks off the field after Texas won 39-31 over Arizona State in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) walks off the field after Texas won 39-31 over Arizona State in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The much-anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now approaching the one-week mark from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach and as the presumptive favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions with a tune-up against Northern Arizona on the docket on August 30.

In honor of the 10-day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player who has worn the number 10 jersey during their time with the program.

Keith Gunville (50)

Ed Rosebourgh (67-68)

Grady Hurst (69-70)

Kory Schuknecht (72-74)

Dennis Sproul (76-77)

Mike Pagel (79-81)

Jeff Van Raaphorst (82-86)

Paul Justin (87-90)

Garrick McGee (91)

Grady Benton (92-93)

Steve Campbell (94)

Jason Simmons (95-97)

Eric Fields (98-99-00-01)

Brian Biang (99-00)

Chad Christensen (02-03-04)

Jeff Gray (06-07)

Samson Szakacsy (08-10 O)

Keelan Johnson (09-12 D)

Taylor Kelly (11-12-13-14 O)

Kweshi Brown (14-15 D)

Deion Guignard (16 D)

Kyle Williams (16-17-18-19 O)

KJ Jarrell (19)

Ed Woods (22 D)

Van Raaphorst and Kelly are two of the best quarterbacks in Sun Devil history - current holder of the number 10 jersey in Sam Leavitt has the opportunity to eclipse virtually everyone in program history with a standout season in 2025.

AS
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates after defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) recovers a Iowa State Cyclones fumble during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Talented pass rusher Clayton Smith is also wearing number 10 this season.

Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons, which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.

"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."

"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."

The unbreakable bond the locker room has built, combined with the overall talent and the tireless hours that have been put in by the roster as a whole, should bode well for the 2025 Sun Devils.

