Cutter Boley Discusses Adjusting to Tempe, Fit in ASU's Offense

TEMPE -- Arizona State was faced with an uncomfortable situation at the quarterback position as the 2025 season was on the downswing.

Two-year starting quarterback Sam Leavitt officially made the decision to move on elsewhere - opting to make a move from the Big 12 to the LSU Tigers of the SEC.

Leavitt's spiritual successor at the position did the exact opposite.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley - a Kentucky native and two-year member of the Kentucky Wildcats football program - made the jump from the SEC to the Big 12 when committing to Arizona State on January 3, which was less than two days after the transfer portal officially opened.

The strong-armed quarterback served as one of the biggest draws in Wednesday's player availability for media - this particular conversation lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below are numerous topics to follow and statements that were made from Boley on Wednesday.

Boley Remains Frontrunner to Win Starting Job

The assumption has always been that Boley has the upper hand to be the team's starting quarterback in the season opener against Morgan State on September 5.

The quarterback battle is certainly an open competition, as redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, graduate transfer Mikey Keene, and true freshman Jake Fette will have opportunities to earn the job in their own right. However, Boley seems to have the right blend of talent, experience, and linear schematic fit to be considered the favorite to take the reigns in 2026.

Boley did make it clear that there's no contention between members of the quarterback position - each of the four recognize that the competition is a friendly one and that each player is learning from one another.

Boley Discusses Coaching Staff

One of the most fascinating points of the discussion with Boley was the native of Kentucky describing the process of choosing Arizona State, as well as his relationship with both head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo.

"Just how real and authentic both of them are, especially coach Dillingham. I've kind of watched him from afar for a long time, and seeing how he handles his business and how he handles his interviews before and after games. He's just super authentic, and he's the person that everyone sees. He's a player's coach, so guys want to be around him, and he just kind of demands, he just coaches the right way, and it kind of gets the guy's attention the right way."

The main resounding theme since Dillingham took over the program has been that the culture is uniform and consistent. Tempe is a location that players have an overarching desire to play at, with a large portion of the desire being attributed to the coaching staff being genuinely invested in each individual human being that is assosiated with Arizona State football.

Boley also discussed the process that brought him to ASU - the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore stated that Arizona State was the only visit he took while in the portal, and that the decision to commit was relatively straightforward. The field general simply wanted to be somewhere in which he was actively wanted, with the Sun Devils both displaying genuine interest, and having belief in the program's ability to compete for another Big 12 title.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the country. It's a great place to be, and I'm excited. One of the biggest reasons I came here to win, right now at a very high level, to go to the playoffs and make a big impact to make a big splash. I think we brought the guys in there, and we already had guys that were here to be able to build that team kind of together. And I'm just excited for overall, the opportunity to play with these guys and play for Coach Dillingham and the staff"

Boley's potential debut as QB1 for Arizona State is set for the team's season opener against Morgan State on September 5.

