What's the Next Step for ASU's Rachaad White?
Rachaad White finds himself in a difficult spot.
The Arizona State product is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but all signs point to him being the odd man out in Tampa once the season wraps.
That’s largely due to the emergence of Bucky Irving. The former Oregon standout, now entering his second season, was drafted to compete with White — and quickly overtook him. Despite being a fourth-round pick, Irving earned the coaching staff’s trust with his burst, vision, and versatility.
He finished his rookie campaign with over 1,500 scrimmage yards, including 1,100 on the ground, instantly surpassing anything White has achieved in his three years as a pro.
To his credit, White carved out a niche as a reliable receiving back. He’s posted at least 390 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons — a valuable skill set in today’s NFL, especially alongside a downhill runner like Irving.
Publicly, White has maintained a professional tone.
“Our relationship speaks for itself. Bucky has done a great job in our relationship and does not go based on who gets the most reps,” White said. “We both try to help each other out, and that’s what it’s about.”
Still, it’s hard to imagine White feels fully secure in his role. After spending two years as Tampa’s lead back, he’s now watching a younger player take his spotlight — and possibly, his job.
Through three seasons, White has averaged just under 700 rushing yards per year, and his efficiency has never been his calling card. Compared to Irving’s breakout, his numbers suggest he’s better suited for a complementary role.
But is that a role White’s ready to embrace this early in his career? It’s worked for other backs in the right system, but it’s not an easy pill to swallow — especially in a contract year.
Whether he wants it or not, a fresh start may ultimately serve him best. He’s not a game-breaking feature back, but he’s durable, shifty, and effective in the passing game — traits many teams still value in a rotational or third-down role.
White is still a Buccaneer — for now. But with the season only 11 weeks away, and Irving locked in as the future, 2025 becomes a defining audition for where White’s career heads next.
Please let us know your thoughts on Rachaad White when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.