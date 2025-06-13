Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Details Relationship With Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back and former Oregon Ducks star Bucky Irving spoke to after the final day of Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp on Thursday. Bucky Irving was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He was arguably the best rookie running back in the NFL last season and earned PFWA All-Rookie honors.
Bucky Irving Entering Second Season With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is entering his second season in the NFL. Irving spoke after minicamp on Thursday about what he is looking to improve on from his rookie season in 2025.
“When I first got going the game was moving pretty fast for me,” Irving said. “Always going back and looking at the film and looking at things you can get better at and proven.”
Irving noted that what happened last season was the past and he will look to build on that into this season.
“Not getting satisfied and stuck in last year because it’s a new year. Nobody cares what you did last year. It’s what can you do for me now,” Irving said. “I’ve always been that guy that never gets stuck in the past..and work hard every day.”
Last season, Bucky Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He lead the Buccaneers in both of these categories. Irving also hauled in 47 receptions for 392 yards in the passing game. The Buccaneers went 10-7, winning the NFC South division for the fourth consecutive year.
The Relationship Between Running Backs' Bucky Irving and Rachaad White
Entering last season, the Buccaneers starting running back was Rachaad White. As the season progressed, Irving began to take the bulk of the carries from White. Irving spoke about the two’s relationship heading into this season.
"Our relationship goes a long way. That type of stuff won’t get between our relationship,” Irving said. “We know we both out there and we got a high role on this team…That’s just a guy that’s always been the same since I got here. He was always there for me.”
Irving also stressed how important it is for a running back room to be close, no matter what role on the team each player has. Even when they are competing for the same spot. In the end, they are on the same team and need each other to be the best version of themselves.
“We always talking to each other about what we see out there on the field and just coaching each other up,” Irving said. “In this profession, you always got to have somebody that has your back. In that room, we tight. We won’t let the outside noise interrupt how our relationship is….We're going to compete out there for one another.”