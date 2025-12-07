Top NFL Destinations for ASU Star Keyshaun Elliott

ASU linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has done something pretty amazing. Not only did he lead the defense in tackles, but he also led them in sacks. With Elliott being a versatile player, what are some destinations for him in the NFL?

Washington Commanders

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Dan Quinn will be going into Year three next year as the Commanders' Head Coach. As a head coach who has a defensive background, as he was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for several seasons before being the Head Coach of the Commanders, Quinn's defenses have been up and down over the past two seasons.

2024 was a better year for Washington's defense, including a great defensive performance against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round. However, this year they have taken a pretty big step back. The defense could use some new faces to help bring the defense back to one of the better ones in the league.

Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks on the sidelines prior a game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner is the current Commanders linebacker. Wagner is still playing solid, but is not as elite as he was 10 years ago, so that is where Keyshaun Elliott could slide in, as Washington's newest linebacker.

Elliott learning under Wagner would be fantastic for his development, but if Elliott is slated in as the starter, he would do great. Elliott can do it all from tackling to sacking, and he would thrive under Quinn's defense.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tackles Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Staying on course with defensive-minded head coaches, Elliott would also be a great fit with Todd Bowles's Buccaneers. Bowles has been one of the better defensive-minded coaches in the NFL for the better part of a couple of years, including a masterful performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2020. The fact that Bowles could be able to coach and unleash Elliott's vast skillset would be terrifying for opposing NFC South offenses.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacts during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers

Staying in the NFC South, the Panthers have been one of the more promising teams this year. Their defense has had some bright spots, such as rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton. Elliott could be another young and talented player to add to Carolina's ascending defense next year for General Manager Dan Morgan and crew.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done an excellent job building up the Chargers over the past couple of years. Their defense has been one of the better units, and adding Elliott as a captain and leader would be a great move. Elliott has the speed and athleticism to get after the Chargers' Quarterbacks in their own division, like the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Overall, there are a lot of great destinations that can fit Elliott's versatile skill set.

