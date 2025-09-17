From Texas State to Texas Showdown: ASU Meets Baylor
Arizona State is gaining its momentum again after rolling past Texas State in a 34-15 win. Arizona State now faces its toughest test yet: a Big 12 opener on the road against Baylor.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham met with the media this week and covered everything from the Sun Devils’ running game to his Sam Leavitts mentality, while giving plenty of respect to Baylor and its star quarterback, Sawyer Robertson.
Ground Game Progress Sets the Tone
One of the biggest positives from the win over Texas State was how well the Sun Devils ran the ball. The offensive line set the tone to keep the offense moving. Coach Kenny Dillingham was adamant about maintaining the plays simple and being physical.
Dillingham credited his staff and players for executing a simpler game plan.
- “I think we simplified and then we moved people,” he explained. “They knew what was coming, and we got two hands on a person, and we took them where they wanted to go.”
That physical approach will be needed against Baylor's defensive line. “Sometimes when you face bigger bunches, it's about how you get four hands or three hands on people when you face twitchier guys, that move, how do you make sure there's two hands on every single person?”
Creating pressure on Baylor's offense could be the component that propels ASU to become a threat to the other Big 12 schools they will be playing on the road. Not only will a win at Baylor prove that they are consistent, but it can give momentum to the Sundevils as they begin to travel.
Stopping Explosive Plays Against Baylor
On the other side of the ball, stopping explosive plays will be key. Dillingham reminded everyone how costly a single mistake can be in football.
- “One play in football can be worth seven points,” he said. “If you do five of your 75 plays off, 35 points just like that. That’s what makes football the ultimate team sport.”
His defense will have to remain strong and aggressive as Sawyer Robertson has already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season.
Dillingham knows Robertson well, having recruited him back in high school.
Robertson is accurate, tall, and extremely intelligent. Robertson is a good player, and he will be a significant challenge for ASU to beat.
Of course, ASU has its own quarterback to lean on in Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt has undoubtedly grown into a leader in a short amount of time, and he has a strong competitive spirit that he contributes to Sun Devil football, and is Something coach Dillingham values.
- “He’s going to compete versus everything. He doesn’t like to fail. So he wants to be the very best he can be every single game,” Dillingham said.
As the Sun Devils head into Waco, they’ll need balance, toughness, discipline on defense, and confidence in Sam Leavitt in McLane Stadium on Saturday.
Baylor poses a massive test for ASU, but for Dillingham and his players, the focus remains on what they can control.
For ASU, Saturday is about proving they belong in the Big 12 conversation.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!