3 Key Defensive Players For Arizona State Against Colorado
TEMPE -- Arizona State's defense has been weaker statistically compared to what has been put to the eye test during the 2025 season.
The next test for Brian Ward's unit is a road battle with Deion Sanders, Julian Lewis, and the Colorado Buffaloes later today.
Although the Colorado offense hasn't always been a consistent force, it still has undeniable talent - particularly in the passing game. Arizona State on SI names three key individual players on the defense who need to step up to ensure a dominant performance.
Keith Abney II
Abney has been one of the best cornerbacks in not only the Big 12, but in all of college football.
The junior is projected to be a day two pick in the upcoming NFL draft and for good reason - he is one of the most principled players in coverage within the entire FBS.
Omarion Miller might be Abney's match this Saturday, as the junior receiver has averaged over 19 yards per catch this season - particularly coming on strong over the last two games. This will be another test that an opposing quarterback will be dared to succeed on.
Justin Wodtly
The senior edge rusher has been a standout for the defense over the last three games after starting the season relatively quietly - securing sacks in each of those games.
The Cincinnati transfer has really displayed the boost in explosiveness that had been frequently mentioned during fall practice - even breaking up a pass in a key moment in the victory over Iowa State.
Wodtly will be key in breaking down a Colorado offensive line that has clear limitations - in complement of Prince Dorbah, Elijah O'Neal, and Clayton Smith.
Martell Hughes
Hughes - a sophomore linebacker - has stepped up in what was previously Zyrus Fiaseu's role following a season-ending injury suffered by the latter.
Hughes has stepped up on several occasions over the last two months - none bigger than the game-sealing interception against TCU and the lone interception secured in the win over top-10 Texas Tech.
Hughes has a nose for making the "big play" - this week is a prime opportunity to make another one against an inexperienced quarterback within the confines of a pass-happy offense. Hughes is set to complement starting backers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook yet again - not only in pass coverage, but also in providing invaluable run support against a modest rushing attack that is modest.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!