Tracking Key Big 12 Results That Directly Impact ASU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program received an off week this Saturday - the second and final one of the 2025 campaign.
There was much to pay attention to in the scope of the Big 12 conference, despite the Sun Devils not having a game - ASU on SI examines games that held either standings implications or that feature future opponents this season.
Houston 30, UCF 27
Houston made an incredible comeback to keep their status as a contender in the league alive - the UCF coaching staff made several questionable decisions late in the game that aided UCF's win.
The Sun Devils need Willie Fritz's squad to lose at least one more game the rest of the way - the Cougars finish with TCU and Baylor over the final two games.
West Virginia 29, Colorado 22
Freshman Julian Lewis started his first game for the Buffaloes - and played an incredibly strong game. This, unfortunately, wasn't enough for Deion Sanders' team, as West Virginia is beginning a late-season push for bowl eligibility.
The Mountaineers simply won this game by running the ball better, as they secured 167 yards on the ground compared to 51 for Colorado.
The Sun Devils host West Virginia this coming week and travel to Boulder to face Colorado in two weeks.
Texas Tech 29, BYU 7
This contest was somehow more lopsided than the final score indicated.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton was efficient - although the offense left many points on the board while running 43 plays in BYU territory.
BYU freshman QB Bear Bachmeier looked shaken up for the first time in his career, and the Cougars were unable to muster much offense at all in a game that clearly re-established Texas Tech as the favorites to win the Big 12.
Arizona State now needs BYU to lose at least one more game to be able to pass them up in the standings.
Kansas 20, Arizona 24
Arizona secured a major victory - as they capped off the homecoming game with a come-from-behind win over Kansas to secure bowl eligibility.
QB Noah Fifita continues to have a bounce-back season as the Wildcats prepare for a trip to Tempe to close the regular season out on November 28.
As for Arizona State - they are set to play West Virginia on Saturday as previously mentioned. The contest is slated for a morning start of 11 A.M. MST.
