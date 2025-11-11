Trio of Arizona State Stars Invited to Shrine Bowl
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is officially winding down, as the Sun Devils are only guaranteed four more games across the campaign after becoming bowl-eligible with a week 10 win over Iowa State.
Now, the Sun Devils are fighting to return to the Big 12 title game despite facing injuries and other major roadblocks.
While the present the time to remain focused on the final three games, there also has to be room to celebrate wins associated with the team - it's no different in this case, as a trio of draft-eligible Arizona State stars were officially extended invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl in January - which has become one of the premier draft preparation events on the map.
Arizona State on SI explores the three players that were invited as prospects below.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott has been viewed as a legitimate NFL draft talent by different circles over the last two seasons.
The senior linebacker has been tabbed by Dillingham as the strongest player on the squad - his impact goes beyond physical attributes.
Elliott is a phenomenal field general - providing run support, sitting back in coverage when needed, and even providing pass rush help in a pinch. Elliott is truly a player that would be a strong cultural and schematic fit for a number of NFL teams.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson has frequently been tabbed as one of the very best prospects on the offensive side of the ball in the upcoming class.
The junior wide receiver has honed in on strengths, quelled a small handful of potential concerns, and has reeled in 18 receiving touchdowns in 19 career games with the program.
The Sun Devils are hoping to get Tyson back from a hamstring injury for the November 22 game against Colorado for what is potentially his final two games in Tempe before going pro.
Max Iheanchor
Iheanachor has become one of the most fascinating draft prospects to watch in the coming months.
The senior right tackle did not begin playing football until 2021, but quickly became one of the premier tackle transfers in all of college football - he opted to transfer to Arizona State in 2023.
Since then, OL coach Saga Tuitele has coached Iheanachor into an incredibly polished blocker in both the run and pass - especially for someone who only recently started playing football. Iheanachor is incredibly elastic, appears to be in control regularly, and can block in a large number of situations, including in the screen game.
