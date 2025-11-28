Understanding Arizona State-Arizona Matchup From Opponent's Perspective
TEMPE -- The 20th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are heading into the final game of the 2025 regular season later today against the 25th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
Arizona State on SI caught up with Arizona on SI's Troy Hutchinson for a comprehensive preview of the Territorial Cup matchup from the perspective of the opponent.
ASU on SI's Conversation With Hutchinson
Q: What is the morale in Tucson heading into the contest? Is there any lingering disappointment from the losses to Houston and BYU that prevented the Wildcats from competing for the Big 12 crown?
A: Throughout the season, there have been many Arizona fans that have doubted Brent Brennan and his coaching staff. Some wanted him fired after one season.
Now, he has the fan base believing in the program again. The only thing left to do is beat ASU and UA fans will be won over. Going 10-3 with a bowl win would give the program massive momentum heading into the offseason.
Q: Who do you attribute most credit to for the Wildcats’ turnaround in 2025? Do you believe this season is one that is a sustainable building block, particularly when it comes to recruiting?
A: It’s a team effort, but it starts with the changes Brennan made to the coaching staff by bringing in Seth Doege as offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the head defensive role. Arizona has a lot of youth that has been developing, a quarterback with another season of eligibility and the No. 35 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports, which could move up with some players still left on the board that UA is heavily pursuing.
Q: This will be the second time that coach Brennan squares off with coach Dillingham. Has Brennan opened up on the dynamic that the two share? This rivalry can get quite vitriolic, but Dillingham did go out of his way to praise how coach Rodriguez treated him while he was the head coach - it’s nice to see mutual respect get displayed.
A: From the very start of the season, Brennan has stated that the team’s goal was to do what ASU did last year by being picked dead last and winning the conference. He has talked about that multiple times throughout the year.
It’s clear that both Brennan and his staff have great respect for Dillingham and what he has been able to do during his time in Tempe. However, just like ASU has, both sides have made it clear how important this game is to the two programs and how intense it can be.
Q: Who are the x-factors on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for Arizona in your eyes?
A: Arizona does have its fair share of injuries and players banged up ahead of the game and especially on the offensive line. Still, the X-factor for UA on offense will be the ground game and the running backs unit, which can go two to three backs deep. When they are able to have success, it opens up the passing game for Fifita.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona has the best secondary in the Big 12 and one of the best nationally. Not only have they been a major part in the passing game, but the safeties are utilized in the rush defense. So, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith will be the X-factors on the defensive side of the ball for UA.
Q: Arizona has done an exceptional job shutting down three elite Big 12 quarterbacks in a row - what do they need to do to take away what has been working for Jeff Sims and his talented crew of playmakers?
The main thing about having a successful passing defense for Arizona is getting the opponents into obvious passing downs. UA plays a ton of man coverage but does mix things up from time-to-time to confuse the quarterback. I expect Gonzales to draw something up for this game and to throw off the Sun Devils’ offense.
Q: What is your game prediction?
Arizona has been one of the best second half teams in the Big 12 and it has shown in the team’s last three games. I see much of the same happening against ASU. I just don’t like how one dimensional the Sun Devils’ offense has gotten with the loss of Sam Leavitt, which plays into the hands of the Wildcats’ defense.
I have Arizona pulling away in the fourth quarter and winning 34-17 to clinch the Wildcats’ ninth win of the season and the Territorial Cup.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!