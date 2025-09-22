Unheralded Arizona State WR is Factor Moving Forward
TEMPE -- Arizona State found a way to open up Big 12 play with a victory in week four of the season, and potentially a major impact player for the rest of the season in sophomore WR Derek Eusebio.
Eusebio was originally a walk-on as a lightly recruited, undersized player at the position out of Texas, receiving his moment in the regular season finale against Arizona, catching a 64-yard touchdown in the second half.
Eusebio entered the season as an unheralded player once again - earning a scholarship in the last year and working his way up to being a backup when the initial depth chart reveal for week one was unveiled during game week against Northern Arizona.
The sophomore began the season quietly - failing to reel in a pass or receive much snap share through the first three weeks.
The elongated absence of slot Jalen Moss opened the door for Eusebio to contribute in week four against Baylor - he delivered in a major way in key moments.
The 5'9" wideout secured a 61-yard reception on a key third down - the catch set the Sun Devils up for a touchdown drive. He then secured another catch for 17 yards and took two carries for positive gains.
Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson was ecstatic that Eusebio received the opportunity to show off his skillset in high leverage moments of the game.
What Tyson had to say after the win:
- "Man, it's everything. I think he's one of the better receivers on this team... Just seeing him get his shot and him maximizing it, that means the world to me."
It feels reasonable to believe that Eusebio will continue to receive opportunities - especially since Jaren Hamilton, Malik McClain, and other high-profile options on the roster have not broken out to this point.
The next opportunity to catch Eusebio in action is on Friday night when Arizona State welcomes the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs to Tempe.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Eusebio's outlook over the remainder of the season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!