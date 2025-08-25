Updating Arizona State's Wide Receiver Situation
Arizona State has had a markedly difficult time when it comes to developing standout receivers ever since Brandon Aiyuk made a journey to the NFL in 2020.
Ricky Pearsall, Johnny Wilson, and Elijhah Badger are three major examples of players who did not take off until they departed.
That isn't the case in 2025 under NFL legend Hines Ward.
The position coach has recruited a group that is collectively talented, connected, and driven.
ASU on SI gives an upgrade on the major faces in the position group heading into the August 30 season opener.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is one of the best wideouts in the country - Arroyo can line him up anywhere on the field and feel great about it.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton has been incredibly impressive since transferring from Alabama in December.
The speedster has shown the consistent ability to be an elusive route runner and a willing blocker, along with possessing consistent hands.
Hamilton very well has potential to be the breakout star of the 2025 Arizona State football team.
Jalen Moss
Moss is as consistent as they come.
The junior - who already has 10 career touchdowns to his name - always seems to find the soft spot in zones and always seems to come down with catches regardless of coverage.
Moss is also potentially going to serve as the punt returner for the team - his ability to shake defenders in space has to be noted as well.
Malik McClain
McClain secured one of the highlights of last season's Sun Devil team - a touchdown grab on a fourth-down prayer thrown by Cam Skattebo.
McClain brings a 6'5" frame to the table that no one else on the roster outside of freshman Uriah Neloms have - and should be a reliable red zone target in complement of Tyson/Chamon Metayer.
Underclassmen
Harry Hassman, Zeccheriah Sample, Neloms, and Cory Butler Jr. are all underclassmen who have the potential to receive at least a bit of run in 2025 - but the quartet figures to be bigger threats moving forward rather than in the present.
