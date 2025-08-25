Updating Arizona State's Running Back Situation
One of the first major trials following the success of Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is as blatant as it possibly can get - how is the program going to replace Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo?
The answer seemingly came in mid-December of last year, when the Sun Devils added Army transfer Kanye Udoh to the room - joining two returning players in the fold.
While Udoh had been expected to fill the starting role, that may not be the case ultimately. Either way, ASU on SI analyzes all three of the top RBs and their respective performances over the last month.
Kyson Brown
Brown was the primary backup for Skattebo last season - flashing in a major way in games against UCF and Arizona.
He has carried that momentum into the season, appearing to have a pole position of the starting job virtually the entire way through camp.
Brown can virtually do-it-all - catch the ball out of the backfield, run with patience, provide pass protection - all while having a consistent ability to reach a second gear.
Sun Devil fans should feel confident in Brown.
Raleek Brown
The USC transfer only took carries in a singular game in 2024 - impressing in the process, but a hamstring injury cost him the remainder of the season.
Enter the offseason, where the 5'8" back added to his frame while retaining the same explosiveness - the dynamic playmaker is currently in a position in which OC Marcus Arroyo can utilize him in a myriad of situations and formations.
Udoh
Udoh has carried a narrative throughout the offseason that he won't be able to adapt from Army's triple-option system to Arizona State's more pro-spread arrangement - he has proven those doubters wrong to a great extent.
Udoh is a patient runner - balancing speed and strength in the process - while also seemingly improving as a pass catcher by the day.
The junior should be in line to receive many short-yardage carries and could be the beneficiary of a higher snap count in a matchup such as Tecas Tech.
