Will ASU Playmaker Be Top Receiver in 2026 NFL Draft?
According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the top WR in the draft class is going to come down to Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and University of Southern California junior Makai Lemon.
Should Tyson have a year, like he had last season with Sam Leavitt at quarterback, he should be able to topple last season's gaudy statistics over the course of a full season.
Tyson grabbed 75 passes for 1,101 yards before his season was ended prematurely with a collarbone injury that sidelined him for the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff game against Texas.
According to Pro Football Focus, his final eight games led the nation in receiving yards (889) and touchdowns (nine) over that span.
Not having Cam Skettebo in the offense is a double-edged sword for Tyson. The defense won't be keying on the running game so much without the big back, so they can afford to double team Tyson.
However, on the other hand, Tyson will be available to get more balls thrown his way as he and Leavitt are expected to make the offense fly. The team will make it a point to get Tyson the ball more often than they did in last year's superb season.
"There are multiple candidates to be that player, and the discussion starts with Tyson, thanks to his skills and the situation around him," Miller said. "At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Tyson is a downfield burner who caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns from quarterback Sam Leavitt."
Miller said Tyson has to learn how to catch the ball better and lessen his drops. He had too many last season for his liking. According to Miller, Tyson dropped seven catchable passes over the games he played in.
“Tyson makes the hardest catches look easy and the easiest catches look hard,” a rival Big 12 coach told Miller. “He has legit NFL talent, first-round talent even, but that’s my holdup on proclaiming him a first-round guy.”
Receivers have been selected higher in recent drafts, but Miller is bearish on this season's crop. He does not believe the receivers will go as high this season as they have in years past.
“If you believe we’ve been in a golden era of wide receiver prospects, I won’t argue. But after seeing another pass catcher drafted in the top 10 last year (Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8), we might get a break from elite wideouts in 2026, barring a major breakout season,” Miller says.
Arizona State kicks off its football season on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona in Tempe.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's potential to make it back to the CFP in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!