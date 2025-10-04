Exploring Week 6 Big 12 Matchups, How ASU Is Impacted
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to have an off day on Saturday following two hard-earned victories over Big 12 contenders within a week of each other.
Kenny Dillingham spoke on how the week off will be beneficial in a myriad of ways, from resting up to securing potential recruiting advantages - the week off truly isn't a week off at the end of the day, however.
The team still must prepare for a road game against the Utah Utes next Saturday, while also grappling with the impending results of games featuring fellow conference contenders today.
Arizona State on SI explores the most consequential games in the Big 12 this week and how the results might impact the Sun Devils moving forward.
Iowa State @ Cincinnati
Iowa State is set to be substantially short-handed - particularly in the secondary - against the Bearcats.
Cincinnati has been a pleasant surprise in the early stages of the season, and QB Brendan Sorsby has the potential to place the team firmly in the conversation of being a conference contender.
An Iowa State loss would also make the Arizona State matchup on November 1 all the more crucial.
Kansas State @ Baylor
Baylor is in a must-win situation moving forward this season after the loss to Arizona State two weeks ago.
That starts on Saturday with an early slate game against a Wildcats squad that has struggled significantly in the 2025 season after entering the year with high expectations.
Baylor faces common Sun Devil opponents in TCU and Utah moving forward, so a victory at home is essential.
Texas Tech @ Houston
This is the game that is likely to impact the Sun Devils the most moving forward.
Behren Morton and the Red Raiders look the part of the best team in the Big 12, but the road trip to Houston is an interesting test, as Cougars head coach Willie Fritz is well-known for preparing his teams well and boasting physical defenses.
Arizona State is set to face Texas Tech in what is sure to be a clash of titans on October 18, while they are set to host Houston the following week. This matchup will be a potential litmus test as to what to expect from both teams.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
