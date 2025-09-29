Week Five Spotlight: ASU vs. TCU Earns Top Game Honors
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils are currently in a great position following a 27-24 victory over the Texas Christian Horned Frogs on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium.
The Sun Devils once again showed phenomenal resilience - coming back down 17-0 to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play and setting the team up to play in another conference title game.
The win and the game itself turned heads, with many believing that the Friday night tilt was one of the most entertaining games of the entire week.
ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the game that was between ASU and TCU as the seventh-best game of the week.
What Connelly had to say below.
- "Arizona State has won nine straight Big 12 games going back to last season, and four of them were decided by five or fewer points. The past two were decided by 27-24 scores.
This Friday night's result seemed rather unlikely. TCU, unbeaten and confident, dominated on the way to a 17-0 lead late in the first half, and after the Sun Devils charged back to tie, Josh Hoover's 1-yard touchdown gave the Horned Frogs another lead that they held with two minutes left. But a pair of defensive penalties and a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson tied the game. And then Prince Dorbah made maybe the best play of the entire weekend.
Dorbah's strip sack set up a go-ahead field goal for Jesus Gomez, and Martell Hughes' interception 25 seconds later clinched the win."
Arizona State seems to be poised to continue playing in tightly contested battles - between an offense seemingly about to hit its stride and a defense called by Brian Ward that is known for creating turnovers on a regular basis.
As for what's coming up for Arizona State, the team faces an off week before traveling to face the Utah Utes in week six. The game between the fellow conference contenders is on October 11 - a week before the much-anticipated battle against Texas Tech.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on ASU's win over TCU when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!