What Arizona State Fans Should Watch For In Week 4 Of The College Football Season

Week 4 will be a quiet one for Sun Devil fans.

ASU hits its bye week after back-to-back long road trips. They will have nine straight games staring them in the face when the month of October opens, but for the final weekend of September, the Sun Devils will be absent from the weekend slate.

But for the maroon and gold faithful who will still find themselves in front of a television this weekend, what should they watch for?

Baylor’s Quarterback Situation

When ASU returns to the field, it will be for a matchup against the Baylor Bears. While the Devils have the weekend off, Baylor will be in action by hosting Colorado in their first conference game of the season.

Through three games, the main story in Waco has been about the quarterback position.

Incoming transfer and former five-star recruit DJ Lagway was injured in Baylor’s season-opening loss to Florida, leaving QB2 Nate Bennett to play the next two games against Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech.

Now for the Big 12 opener, Lagway is set to return.

Lagway was 27-of-54 with 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his lone appearance against the Gators. Bennett put together 567 yards and six touchdowns in his two starts.

How will Lagway look against the Buffaloes? Will the Bears ever look back toward Bennett? What can we expect a week from now in Tempe?

Baylor vs. Colorado is set for 12:00 P.M. EST on Saturday, Sept 26.

What Should Be Expected Out Of Hawai’i?

Hawai’i, the last non-conference opponent left on ASU’s schedule, had a wide array of expectations entering the season.

Some had them as dark horses in the Mountain West, some disregarded them, while others had them somewhere in the middle of the two outcomes.

Their season through three weeks has been a little bit of everything, as well. The Rainbow Warriors took Stanford down to the wire on the road, fell flat against UNLV at home and handled business when hosting a lesser New Mexico State team.

Conference play begins for Hawai’i this week, heading to Wyoming. A test of how this 2026 Warriors team can perform far from home.

Their success rests on the play of QB Micah Alejado. Hawai’i is at its best when Alejado becomes a playmaker, seeing a major uptick when he throws for over 200 yards.

ASU has already seen a couple of QBs who can extend plays, such as Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed and Kansas’s Isaiah Marshall.

What Hawai’i team will arrive in Tempe in two weeks? The one that gave Stanford trouble? Or the one that stumbled at home?

Hawai’i vs. Wyoming is set for 3:00 P.M. EST on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Tempe Tidbits for Week 4:

How Will Oklahoma St., Colorado and Kansas State Perform On The Road?: The Cowboys, Buffaloes and Wildcats all hit the road in Week 4. Kansas State travels to Tempe in late October, while Colorado and OSU follow in November.

A Test of the Wildcats? Two dominant wins at home, followed by a battle against No. 9 BYU, a road trip to Washington State will end UofA’s non-conference slate. How much can we take away from this trip to Pullman? Are the Wildcats a different team at home than on the road? The Territorial Cup will be in Tucson this year, Nov. 28.

Testing the Conditions in Orlando: UCF hosts their first true home game of the season vs. TCU. Could the “Bounce House” be a house of horrors, despite the Knights coming off a 5-7 season? UCF was 5-2 last season at home. Arizona State will travel to Orlando on Nov. 7