What Kenny Dillingham Had to Say After Arizona State Win
TEMPE -- The 25th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils improved to 8-3 on the season and are set to enter week 14 of the season with a chance to return to the Big 12 title game following a resounding 42-17 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke about a myriad of topics following the victory - including the upcoming matchup against the Sun Devils' bitter rival, opening up on why the team opted to fake a punt on fourth down, and so much more.
Arizona State on SI covers three key topics Dillingham spoke on post-game below.
On Arizona Matchup
"Hopefully we can build on that going into next week, because, you know, they're playing really, really, really good football, really good football. i mean, they're probably one of the best teams in our league right now. he's playing as good a football as anybody in our league right now. so, you know, that's they've been at home at four o'clock today, you know, on the couch relaxing and we're about to get fly back right now, so they're really good football team, and we better have more explosives next week."
The Wildcats are now 8-3 on the season, and are one-possession losses to BYU/Houston away from being 10-1 and having a legitimate shot to play for the conference title. The Wildcats have undergone a comeback season and playing spoiler to Arizona State should generate plenty of motivation heading into Friday.
On Jordyn Tyson's Return
"He had a huge, explosive play in the first quarter that, you know, got us three points. Then I thought he, you know, he gave him awesome he, you know, he gave a speech before the game, and it was super cool. I mean, all he talked about was, this isn't about him, and it's not about this is about the team. This is about the team playing their best football game. You know, when you have a kid like that who's battling an injury could shut it down, right?..."
On Opportunity to Play For Big 12 Title
"The last game of the year matters, not just because it's the rivalry game, right? It matters to the league. And if we can consistently do that, you know, are we going to win it every year? No, I wish we could. Are we going to win every rivalry game? No, I wish we will.
But if we can play meaningful football on the last Saturday every year, I think we're going to continue to sell out games. And if we continue to sell out games, we're going to continue to get them more of investment from the university, and if we get more investment from the university, we're going to continue to sell out games..."
Although the path to the conference title game currently appears bleak, there is still much to play for - it's clear that Dillingham is enjoying the ride, regardless of the result.
